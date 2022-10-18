Freida Pinto's adorable
family moments
OCT 18, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Christmas with Hubby
This sweet photo was shared by Freida Pinto with her husband Cory Tran after they secretly tied the knot in 2020 from their Christmas celebration
Baby Tran Announcement
Freida and Cory made their baby announcement in the sweetest way as they posed together flaunting her growing baby bump
With the Boys
After welcoming her baby boy, Freida Pinto shared a photo as she went on a stroll with her boys, husband Cory and her son
The Slumdog Millionnaire actress shared this sweet photo with her mother on Instagram as she spoke about postpartum healing
Freida and her mom
Christmas with her world
Sharing a Christmas photo with her baby boy from 2021, Freida in the caption wrote, "This will forever be my best Christmas with the most precious gift in my arms"
Mother-Son Duo
Freida gushed about becoming a mother and opened up about the same and wrote, "A child gives birth to a mother"
London Diaries
This sweet photo of Freida and her son Rumi-Ray from their London visit is beyond stunning as she holds him close
Daddy's Boy
To celebrate Father's Day, Freida shared this adorable photo of Cory with their son Rumi as she noted, "Dada is his best friend, mentor and family"
Motherhood
Freida shared a beautiful moment with her son that was captured in a photo by her husband where the actress was seen adorably looking at her baby boy
