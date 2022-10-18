Heading 3

Freida Pinto's adorable

family moments

Surabhi Redkar

OCT 18, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Freida Pinto Instagram

Christmas with Hubby

This sweet photo was shared by Freida Pinto with her husband Cory Tran after they secretly tied the knot in 2020 from their Christmas celebration

Image: Freida Pinto Instagram

Baby Tran Announcement

Freida and Cory made their baby announcement in the sweetest way as they posed together flaunting her growing baby bump

Image: Freida Pinto Instagram

With the Boys

After welcoming her baby boy, Freida Pinto shared a photo as she went on a stroll with her boys, husband Cory and her son

Image: Freida Pinto Instagram

The Slumdog Millionnaire actress shared this sweet photo with her mother on Instagram as she spoke about postpartum healing

Freida and her mom

Image: Freida Pinto Instagram

Christmas with her world

Sharing a Christmas photo with her baby boy from 2021, Freida in the caption wrote, "This will forever be my best Christmas with the most precious gift in my arms"

Image: Freida Pinto Instagram

Mother-Son Duo

Freida gushed about becoming a mother and opened up about the same and wrote, "A child gives birth to a mother"

Image: Freida Pinto Instagram

London Diaries

This sweet photo of Freida and her son Rumi-Ray from their London visit is beyond stunning as she holds him close

Image: Freida Pinto Instagram

Daddy's Boy

To celebrate Father's Day, Freida shared this adorable photo of Cory with their son Rumi as she noted, "Dada is his best friend, mentor and family"

Image: Freida Pinto Instagram

Motherhood

Freida shared a beautiful moment with her son that was captured in a photo by her husband where the actress was seen adorably looking at her baby boy

Image: Freida Pinto Instagram