Raina Reyaz

Entertainment

December 31, 2023

French movies to watch

Immerse yourself in the whimsical and heartwarming tale of Amélie Poulain as she discovers the magic of small moments in the City of Love

Amélie (2001)

Explore the harsh realities of urban life in the French suburbs through the lens of three friends grappling with violence and social issues

La Haine (1995)

A biographical film that chronicles the life of the legendary French singer Édith Piaf. Directed by Olivier Dahan, the film captures the highs and lows of Piaf’s tumultuous life and career

La Vie en Rose (2007)

Delve into the intense and emotional journey of a young woman named Adèle as she navigates love and self-discovery

Blue Is the Warmest Color (2013)

Witness the unlikely friendship between a quadriplegic aristocrat and his caregiver, a heartwarming and humorous tale that transcends societal norms

The Intouchables (2011)

Director Michael Haneke crafts a suspenseful and thought-provoking narrative exploring guilt, memory, and societal tensions in contemporary Paris

Cache (2005)

Journey into the gritty world of crime and redemption as Malik El Djebena navigates the complex dynamics of prison life in this intense and critically acclaimed drama

A Prophet (2009)

Directed by Jean-Luc Godard, this iconic French New Wave film follows a young car thief and his American love interest in a fast-paced and stylistically innovative narrative

Breathless (1960)

Les Choristes (2004)

A heartwarming French film directed by Christophe Barratier. The story revolves around Clément Mathieu, played by Gérard Jugnot, a music teacher who takes a job at a strict boys’ boarding school

A visually stunning and emotionally charged period drama that explores love, desire, and the complexities of relationships in the 18th century

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)

