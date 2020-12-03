to look forward to
FRESH BOLLYWOOD PAIRS December 03, 2020
Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved celebrities in Bollywood
She is all set to star opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Atrangi Re
Ranveer Singh will be seen opposite Shalini Pandey in Jayeshbhai Jordaar
Tara Sutaria has managed to impress many with her stellar performances in films so far
Fans are eagerly waiting for his upcoming film RX 100 co-starring Ahaan Shetty
It will be a treat to watch Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the upcoming film
Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar has signed a film opposite Akshay Kumar which is titled Prithviraj
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen on the big screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra
Ranbir has also signed a film titled 'Shamshera' opposite Vaani Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor, who is a huge fan of Rajkummar Rao is all set to share screen space with him in Roohi Afana
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have joined hands for the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa
