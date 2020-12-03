to look forward to

FRESH BOLLYWOOD PAIRS

December 03, 2020

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved celebrities in Bollywood

She is all set to star opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Atrangi Re

Ranveer Singh will be seen opposite Shalini Pandey in Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Tara Sutaria has managed to impress many with her stellar performances in films so far

Fans are eagerly waiting for his upcoming film RX 100 co-starring Ahaan Shetty

It will be a treat to watch Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the upcoming film

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar has signed a film opposite Akshay Kumar which is titled Prithviraj

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen on the big screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra

Ranbir has also signed a film titled 'Shamshera' opposite Vaani Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor, who is a huge fan of Rajkummar Rao is all set to share screen space with him in Roohi Afana

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have joined hands for the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa

