Fresh movie pairings of 2022

Deepika Padukone & Siddhant Chaturvedi

Shakun Batra's new release, Gehraiyaan, has Deepika and Siddhant in pivotal roles, and their on-screen chemistry is already capturing hearts

Image: IMDb

The Harshavardhan Kulkarni directorial has brought the stellar duo together for the first time with his latest release, Badhaai Do. The picture has won critical acclaim and is winning hearts

Image: IMDb

Rajkummar Rao & Bhumi Pednekar

In Aakash Bhatia's latest release, Loop Lapeta, the two appeared together on screen for the first time. Since its release, the film has received positive reviews and continues to win hearts

Image: IMDb

Taapsee Pannu & Tahir Raj Bhasin

Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi drama, Brahmastra, is set to bless the cinemas with the very popular couple from B-town, Ranbir and Alia, sharing the screen for the first time

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor

This Puri Jagannadh directorial, Liger has Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. It is set to be released on August 25, 2022

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Ananya Panday & Vijay Deverakonda

Disha and Siddharth will appear in Dharma Productions' Yodha. This action film will be released on November 11, 2022

Video: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani & Sidharth Malhotra

Ayushmann and Rakul will be portraying the role of doctors in the directorial debut of Anubhuti Kashyap, Doctor G. The film is slated to hit theatres on June 17, 2022

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana & Rakul Preet Singh

The horror-comedy, Phone Bhoot, directed by Gurmmeet Singh, is set to feature the trio for the first time together. The film is expected to be released in July of this year

Image: IMDb

Siddhant Chaturvedi-Katrina Kaif-Ishaan Khatter 

