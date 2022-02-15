Entertainment
Fresh movie pairings of 2022
Deepika Padukone & Siddhant Chaturvedi
Shakun Batra's new release, Gehraiyaan, has Deepika and Siddhant in pivotal roles, and their on-screen chemistry is already capturing hearts
Image: IMDb
The Harshavardhan Kulkarni directorial has brought the stellar duo together for the first time with his latest release, Badhaai Do. The picture has won critical acclaim and is winning hearts
Image: IMDb
Rajkummar Rao & Bhumi Pednekar
In Aakash Bhatia's latest release, Loop Lapeta, the two appeared together on screen for the first time. Since its release, the film has received positive reviews and continues to win hearts
Image: IMDb
Taapsee Pannu & Tahir Raj Bhasin
Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi drama, Brahmastra, is set to bless the cinemas with the very popular couple from B-town, Ranbir and Alia, sharing the screen for the first time
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor
This Puri Jagannadh directorial, Liger has Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. It is set to be released on August 25, 2022
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Ananya Panday & Vijay Deverakonda
Disha and Siddharth will appear in Dharma Productions' Yodha. This action film will be released on November 11, 2022
Video: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani & Sidharth Malhotra
Ayushmann and Rakul will be portraying the role of doctors in the directorial debut of Anubhuti Kashyap, Doctor G. The film is slated to hit theatres on June 17, 2022
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
Ayushmann Khurrana & Rakul Preet Singh
The horror-comedy, Phone Bhoot, directed by Gurmmeet Singh, is set to feature the trio for the first time together. The film is expected to be released in July of this year
Image: IMDb
Siddhant Chaturvedi-Katrina Kaif-Ishaan Khatter
