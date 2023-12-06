Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

 December 06, 2023

Fresh South-Bollywood on-screen Pairing

Ranbir Kapoor and South Sensation Rashmika Mandanna have shared screen for the first time in Animal 

Ranbir-Rashmika

Image: Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram 

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi and B'town diva Katrina Kaif are paired together in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas 

Image: Vijay Sethupathi's Instagram 

 Vijay-Katrina

Pan-India star Prabhas and acting powerhouse Deepika Padukone are coming together in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD 

 Prabhas-Deepika

Video: Vyjayanthi movies’ Instagram 

Varun  Dhawan is paired up with Samantha in Raj & DK's upcoming spy series, Citadel 

Varun-Samantha

Image: Varun Dhawan's Instagram 

Other than Citadel, Varun is also teaming up with Atlee Kumar on a mass-action film which stars Keerthy Suresh as his love interest 

Varun-Keerthy

Images: Varun & Keerthy's Instagram 

Jr. NTR and Jahnvi Kapoor are collaborating on Korarala Siva's two-part film, Devara

NTR-Jahnvi

Image Source: Imdb

Ramcharan and Kiara Advani are also teaming up for the first time in Shankar's Game Changer

 Ramcharan-Kiara

Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram 

Known for his powerful performances, Suriya is paired up with Disha Patani in period-action film, Kanguva 

Suriya-Disha

Image: Suriya and Disha's Instagram 

Nani-Mrunal 

Image: Nani's Instagram 

Nani and Mrunal Thakur are soon gearing up for the release of Hi Nanna which would be their first on-screen collaboration 

Mrunal Thakur is also teaming up with Vijay Deverakonda on Parasuram-directed Family Star

Vijay-Mrunal 

Image: Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram 

