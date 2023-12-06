Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
December 06, 2023
Fresh South-Bollywood on-screen Pairing
Ranbir Kapoor and South Sensation Rashmika Mandanna have shared screen for the first time in Animal
Ranbir-Rashmika
Image: Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram
Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi and B'town diva Katrina Kaif are paired together in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas
Image: Vijay Sethupathi's Instagram
Vijay-Katrina
Pan-India star Prabhas and acting powerhouse Deepika Padukone are coming together in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD
Prabhas-Deepika
Video: Vyjayanthi movies’ Instagram
Varun Dhawan is paired up with Samantha in Raj & DK's upcoming spy series, Citadel
Varun-Samantha
Image: Varun Dhawan's Instagram
Other than Citadel, Varun is also teaming up with Atlee Kumar on a mass-action film which stars Keerthy Suresh as his love interest
Varun-Keerthy
Images: Varun & Keerthy's Instagram
Jr. NTR and Jahnvi Kapoor are collaborating on Korarala Siva's two-part film, Devara
NTR-Jahnvi
Image Source: Imdb
Ramcharan and Kiara Advani are also teaming up for the first time in Shankar's Game Changer
Ramcharan-Kiara
Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Known for his powerful performances, Suriya is paired up with Disha Patani in period-action film, Kanguva
Suriya-Disha
Image: Suriya and Disha's Instagram
Nani-Mrunal
Image: Nani's Instagram
Nani and Mrunal Thakur are soon gearing up for the release of Hi Nanna which would be their first on-screen collaboration
Mrunal Thakur is also teaming up with Vijay Deverakonda on Parasuram-directed Family Star
Vijay-Mrunal
Image: Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram
