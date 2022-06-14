Heading 3

Friends Flashback: Courteney Cox's snaps

Surabhi Redkar

JUNE 15, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Just like their characters on the show, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston are close friends in real life too and this photo showcases their sweet bond

Real-Life BFFs

Image: Jennifer Aniston Instagram

What does a fun girls night with Monica Geller, Rachel Green and Phoebe Buffay look like? Well, this photo shows you how the trio are not too far away from their characters

Girls Night

Image: Courteney Cox Instagram

This photo of the Friends cast members from their Las Vegas shoot was clicked before the show aired on Television

The Beginning

Image: Jennifer Aniston Instagram

After Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram, she broke the internet with this epic selfie with Courteney and the rest of the Friends gang

The Epic Selfie

Image: Getty Images

This adorable photo of the Friends gang showcases them seated on the couch sporting their iconic looks from the show

Monica's Gang

Image: Getty Images

One of Friends' most loved couples was Monica and Chandler and this photo of Courteney and Matthew Perry showcases their sweet offscreen friendship

Best Onscreen Couple

Image: Courteney Cox Instagram

Courteney Cox returned to her character Monica Geller's apartment during the reunion special and even posed for a click with her beau Johnny McDaid there

The Apartment

Image: HBO Max Instagram

The stars of Friends reunited for a special episode where they took a trip down memory lane and discussed filming the epic show and also clicked this cute selfie

Reunion

Image: Courteney Cox Instagram

This photo was shared by Courteney Cox as she posed for a click with Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc and captioned it as "A rare night and I love it."

Amazing trio

Image: Courteney Cox Instagram

Courteney Cox truly loved Friends and a proof of that is this photo which showcases her wearing a tee featuring the characters of the show

Courteney's Friends Tee

