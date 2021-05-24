F.R.I.E.N.D.S.’ funniest episodes

May 24, 2021

The One Where Ross Got High (season 6, episode 9)

Credits: Youtube Screenshot
The episodes revolve around Ross clearing his parents' misunderstanding that Chandler was the one that got him high back in high school so that Monica can reveal her relationship with Chandler to his parents
Credits: Youtube Screenshot

The One With The Jellyfish (season 4, episode 1)

Credits: Youtube Screenshot

The episode depicts what Monica, Chandler and Joey do in order to make Monica feel better after she gets stung by a Jellyfish

Credits: Youtube Screenshot

The One In Vegas (season 5, episodes 23 and 24)

Credits: Youtube Screenshot

The episode revolves around Monica and Chandler thinking that it is too early for them to tie the knot with each other, while Rachel and Ross get heavily drunk and marry each other at the Chapel

Credits: Youtube Screenshot

The One With The Football (season 3, episode 9)

Credits: Youtube Screenshot

The episode depicts Monica and Ross playing football against each other while dividing the group of six into two teams

Credits: Youtube Screenshot

The One With Ross’ Tan (season 10, episode 3)

Credits: Youtube Screenshot

The episode revolves around Ross when he gets thrice the darker shade of tan that he was intending to get for himself

Credits: Youtube Screenshot

For more updates on F.R.I.E.N.D.S., follow PINKVILLA
Click Here