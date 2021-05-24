F.R.I.E.N.D.S.’ funniest episodes

The episodes revolve around Ross clearing his parents' misunderstanding that Chandler was the one that got him high back in high school so that Monica can reveal her relationship with Chandler to his parents
The One With The Jellyfish (season 4, episode 1)
The episode depicts what Monica, Chandler and Joey do in order to make Monica feel better after she gets stung by a Jellyfish
The One In Vegas (season 5, episodes 23 and 24)
The episode revolves around Monica and Chandler thinking that it is too early for them to tie the knot with each other, while Rachel and Ross get heavily drunk and marry each other at the Chapel
The One With The Football (season 3, episode 9)
The episode depicts Monica and Ross playing football against each other while dividing the group of six into two teams
The One With Ross’ Tan (season 10, episode 3)
The episode revolves around Ross when he gets thrice the darker shade of tan that he was intending to get for himself
