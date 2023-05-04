MAY 04, 2023
F.R.I.E.N.D.S If Made In Bollywood
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena Kapoor's stylish and sophisticated personality makes her a great fit for portraying the Green girl character. Additionally, her ability to handle comedy effectively adds to her suitability for the role
Kareena Kapoor Khan as Rachel Green
Source: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Kartik Aaryan's sarcastic performances in 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' and 'Luka Chuppi' make him an ideal fit for the role, as he is one of the few actors who can do justice to such a character
Kartik Aaryan as Chandler Bing
Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun Dhawan's charming and humorous performances in 'Mai Tera Hero' and 'Judwaa 2' make him an excellent choice for the role, as he can deliver the iconic 'How you doin'?' line with ease and cuteness reminiscent of Joey from Friends
Varun Dhawan as Joey Tribbiani
Source: Kalki Koechlin Instagram
Kalki Koechlin perfectly embodies the quirky and comical personality of Phoebe. With her unconventional sense of humor and fashion sense, she would do justice to the character and look great in Phoebe's eccentric outfits
Kalki Koechlin as Phoebe Buffay
Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Choosing an actor to play Ross was challenging, but Vicky Kaushal could do justice to the character with his excellent comedic timing and a slight resemblance to Ross's appearance
Vicky Kaushal as Ross Geller
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan could be a good fit for playing Monica. As a talented actress, she could adapt to the character's high-pitched voice and do justice to the role
Sara Ali Khan as Monica Geller
Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
The fashion sense might not be the same but the amazing comedic timing and voice modulation could only be done by Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor as Janice Littman
Source: Abhay Deol Instagram
Abhay Deol could do justice to the underused character of Gunther. Despite his dissimilar appearance, Abhay has the potential to master the role and make it his own
Abhay Deol as Gunther
Source: R. Madhavan Instagram
It's no secret that R. Madhavan exudes the masculine and mature charm that defines Monica's ex-boyfriend Richard Burke, and his iconic mustache only adds to the character's sex appeal
R. Madhavan as Richard Burke
Source: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Shahid Kapoor would be an ideal choice for portraying the role of Mike Hannigan, as he shares the character's endearing and amiable nature, as well as his talent for delivering deadpan humor
Shahid Kapoor as Mike Hannigan
