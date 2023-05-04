Heading 3

MAY 04, 2023

F.R.I.E.N.D.S If Made In Bollywood

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena Kapoor's stylish and sophisticated personality makes her a great fit for portraying the Green girl character. Additionally, her ability to handle comedy effectively adds to her suitability for the role

Kareena Kapoor Khan as Rachel Green

Source: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Kartik Aaryan's sarcastic performances in 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' and 'Luka Chuppi' make him an ideal fit for the role, as he is one of the few actors who can do justice to such a character 

Kartik Aaryan as Chandler Bing

Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun Dhawan's charming and humorous performances in 'Mai Tera Hero' and 'Judwaa 2' make him an excellent choice for the role, as he can deliver the iconic 'How you doin'?' line with ease and cuteness reminiscent of Joey from Friends

Varun Dhawan as Joey Tribbiani

Source: Kalki Koechlin Instagram

Kalki Koechlin perfectly embodies the quirky and comical personality of Phoebe. With her unconventional sense of humor and fashion sense, she would do justice to the character and look great in Phoebe's eccentric outfits

Kalki Koechlin as Phoebe Buffay

Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Choosing an actor to play Ross was challenging, but Vicky Kaushal could do justice to the character with his excellent comedic timing and a slight resemblance to Ross's appearance

Vicky Kaushal as Ross Geller 

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan could be a good fit for playing Monica. As a talented actress, she could adapt to the character's high-pitched voice and do justice to the role

Sara Ali Khan as Monica Geller

Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

The fashion sense might not be the same but the amazing comedic timing and voice modulation could only be done by Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor as Janice Littman

Source: Abhay Deol Instagram

Abhay Deol could do justice to the underused character of Gunther. Despite his dissimilar appearance, Abhay has the potential to master the role and make it his own

Abhay Deol as Gunther

Source: R. Madhavan Instagram

It's no secret that R. Madhavan exudes the masculine and mature charm that defines Monica's ex-boyfriend Richard Burke, and his iconic mustache only adds to the character's sex appeal

R. Madhavan as Richard Burke

Source: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Shahid Kapoor would be an ideal choice for portraying the role of Mike Hannigan, as he shares the character's endearing and amiable nature, as well as his talent for delivering deadpan humor

Shahid Kapoor as Mike Hannigan

