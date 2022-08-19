Heading 3

Friends: Matthew Perry's journey

Surabhi Redkar

AUGUST 19, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Matthew Perry had almost lost his chance of playing Chandler Bing on Friends since he had also auditioned for another show but eventually the actor gave up the other project

Chandler Bing 

Image: Getty Images

Apart from Perry, other actors in the running for Chandler's role on Friends also included Jon Cryer and Craig Bierko

Other Actors

Image: Getty Images

Matthew Perry's Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow described him in a 2022 interview as, "Matthew is one of the funniest people I’ve ever met in my life."

Funniest Man

Image: Getty Images

Matthew's onscreen love interest from Friends, Courteney Cox spoke about him and lauded his, "ability to show very raw emotion and make close connections with his audience."

Audience Connect

Image: Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston spoke dearly of Matthew Perry and described him as “one of the most sensitive people I’ve ever met” in a 1997 Entertainment Weekly profile

Sensitive 

Image: Getty Images

Matthew Perry reunited with the lead cast of Friends for the HBO Max special and joked during the same that he "doesn't hear" from any of his former cast mates

Reunion

Image: Getty Images

To agree to guest star on Friends, Julia Roberts apparently asked Matthew Perry to write a paper on quantum physics

Julia Roberts Cameo

Image: Getty Images

While Matthew Perry received a nomination at the Emmys for his performance on Friends, the actor did not win the award

Emmys

Image: Getty Images

The actor who is releasing a memoir soon has revealed that he won't “sugarcoat” his relationships with his Friends co-stars in the book

Memoir

Image: Getty Images

Matthew Perry's co-star Courteney Cox revealed during the reunion special about the "pressure" he put on himself to get laughs on Friends

Pressure

