Friends: Matthew Perry's journey
Surabhi Redkar
AUGUST 19, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Matthew Perry had almost lost his chance of playing Chandler Bing on Friends since he had also auditioned for another show but eventually the actor gave up the other project
Apart from Perry, other actors in the running for Chandler's role on Friends also included Jon Cryer and Craig Bierko
Matthew Perry's Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow described him in a 2022 interview as, "Matthew is one of the funniest people I’ve ever met in my life."
Matthew's onscreen love interest from Friends, Courteney Cox spoke about him and lauded his, "ability to show very raw emotion and make close connections with his audience."
Jennifer Aniston spoke dearly of Matthew Perry and described him as “one of the most sensitive people I’ve ever met” in a 1997 Entertainment Weekly profile
Matthew Perry reunited with the lead cast of Friends for the HBO Max special and joked during the same that he "doesn't hear" from any of his former cast mates
To agree to guest star on Friends, Julia Roberts apparently asked Matthew Perry to write a paper on quantum physics
While Matthew Perry received a nomination at the Emmys for his performance on Friends, the actor did not win the award
The actor who is releasing a memoir soon has revealed that he won't “sugarcoat” his relationships with his Friends co-stars in the book
Matthew Perry's co-star Courteney Cox revealed during the reunion special about the "pressure" he put on himself to get laughs on Friends
