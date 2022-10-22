Heading 3

Friends stars' sassy moments 

Surabhi Redkar

OCT 22, 2022

Courteney Cox's burn

Courteney Cox decided to get back at Kanye West after he seemingly suggested in a post that he did not like Friends as she wrote, "Bet old Kanye thought Friends was funny"

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston

David Schwimmer trolled co-star Jennifer Aniston in the best way after he dropped his own shower photo following Jennifer's post with a laughter emoji on social media

Friends Recap

Courteney Cox re-created Friends routine of Monica and Ross along with close friend Ed Sheeran and the duo gave it their own fun spin

Lisa Kudrow spills the tea

Lisa Kudrow called out a guest star on Friends for being rude to her and when asked what she did about it, maintained that she told her "big brother" Matt LeBlanc

Courteney Cox recently trolled her boyfriend Johnny McDaid as she wished him on their anniversary while watching him on her TV screen amid their long distance

Courteney trolls her BF

Jennifer's marriage talk

Jennifer Aniston had the best reply when asked if she would marry again and the actress said, "It doesn’t have to be etched in stone in legal documents"

Rachel Green 

Jennifer Aniston commented on her nipples being visible in certain Rachel Green outfits and the actress replied to trolls for saying
“It’s just the way my breasts are!"

Phoebe Buffay

Lisa Kudrow loves dropping Phoebe Buffay's lines every now and then. Kudrow captioned a selfie of her and Cox tearing up with laughter saying, "My eyes! My eyes!" 

Being Competitive

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow may be closest of friends but they also get petty when it comes to games and they showed their competitive sides over a game of pool

Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow

Lisa had the best reaction to Matthew Perry joining Instagram as she wrote, "Finally!!! Yay!! Can't believe my eyes MY EYES Welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4 #friendsforlife" 

