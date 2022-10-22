Friends stars' sassy moments
Courteney Cox's burn
Courteney Cox decided to get back at Kanye West after he seemingly suggested in a post that he did not like Friends as she wrote, "Bet old Kanye thought Friends was funny"
David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston
David Schwimmer trolled co-star Jennifer Aniston in the best way after he dropped his own shower photo following Jennifer's post with a laughter emoji on social media
Friends Recap
Courteney Cox re-created Friends routine of Monica and Ross along with close friend Ed Sheeran and the duo gave it their own fun spin
Lisa Kudrow spills the tea
Lisa Kudrow called out a guest star on Friends for being rude to her and when asked what she did about it, maintained that she told her "big brother" Matt LeBlanc
Courteney Cox recently trolled her boyfriend Johnny McDaid as she wished him on their anniversary while watching him on her TV screen amid their long distance
Courteney trolls her BF
Jennifer's marriage talk
Jennifer Aniston had the best reply when asked if she would marry again and the actress said, "It doesn’t have to be etched in stone in legal documents"
Rachel Green
Jennifer Aniston commented on her nipples being visible in certain Rachel Green outfits and the actress replied to trolls for saying
“It’s just the way my breasts are!"
Phoebe Buffay
Lisa Kudrow loves dropping Phoebe Buffay's lines every now and then. Kudrow captioned a selfie of her and Cox tearing up with laughter saying, "My eyes! My eyes!"
Being Competitive
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow may be closest of friends but they also get petty when it comes to games and they showed their competitive sides over a game of pool
Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow
Lisa had the best reaction to Matthew Perry joining Instagram as she wrote, "Finally!!! Yay!! Can't believe my eyes MY EYES Welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4 #friendsforlife"
