Whether it be a profound childhood connection or a friendship forged later in life, one of the most common tropes in K-dramas is “friends to lovers”
Here are eight dramas that utilize the “friends to lovers” trope with a pair of their characters that you should totally check out
Ji Won and Jin Jin are terribly slow at admitting their feelings, their romance is tender, soft, and utterly supportive. Their connection and chemistry shine in every scene they have together
20th Century Boy and Girl
Han Jae Yi (Jin Ki Joo) and Chae Do Jin (Jang Ki Yong) split apart in their childhood after his father murders her parents. While the world seems to look down on their romance, they always seem to find solace in one another
Come and Hug Me
After getting in an accident and suffering amnesia, Louie finds himself braving the bustling city of Seoul with Bok Shil, who has come from the countryside to look for her brother. They soon have to rely on each other to survive
Shopping King Louie
Ja Ae and Sang Hyun’s romance comes to fruition in their later years after they’ve already had previous relationships. It was clear from the beginning that something could definitely happen between them
Descendants of the Sun
Cha Eun Ho has loved Dan Yi for a long time. She is scared to lose him and worries about what would happen if they were to break up. Their relationship is written with care and a whole lot of love
Romance is a Bonus Book
If you’re addicted to the deep, unadulterated longing that comes with this trope, then you’ll adore Choi Soo Ji (Moon Ga Young) and Lee Se Joo (Kim Min Jae) in Tempted
Tempted
While their differing personalities drive the plot, the two quickly forge a deep partnership. From mutual support and loyalty to their hilarious bickering and deep adoration, they’ve got it all
Catch the Ghost
Im Sung Min’s friendship and implicated romance with Ji Won is a fan favourite. Both of them are journalism students, and if there’s one word to describe their friendship, it’s chaotic
Age of Youth
