Pujya Doss

MARCH 26, 2024

Entertainment

From Awkward to Awesome: 10 K-pop Idol Glow-Ups

Image: YG Entertainment

Yoon (WINNER): 

Yoon transformed from a shy rookie into a charismatic leader, radiating confidence on stage with his smooth vocals and captivating presence

Sehun evolved from a reserved trainee to a charismatic performer, captivating fans with his sharp dance moves and striking visuals

Image: SM Entertainment

Sehun (EXO): 

Joy blossomed from a talented rookie to a radiant star, captivating audiences with her powerful vocals and charming personality

Image: SM Entertainment

Joy (Red Velvet): 

Naeun underwent a stunning glow-up, showcasing her elegant beauty and refined talent, becoming a beloved member of her group

Image: Plan A Entertainment

Naeun (Apink): 

Jinyoung flourished from a budding idol to a versatile artist, enchanting fans with his melodious vocals and charismatic stage presence

Image: WM Entertainment

 Jinyoung (B1A4): 

Image: YG Entertainment

Mino's transformation from a reserved trainee to a charismatic rapper and performer is awe-inspiring, captivating audiences with his dynamic stage presence

 Mino (WINNER): 

RM's journey from a talented underground rapper to a global superstar and leader of BTS is a testament to his hard work and dedication

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

RM (BTS): 

Baekhyun's evolution from a promising trainee to a multi-talented artist and soloist is marked by his captivating vocals and charismatic stage presence

Baekhyun (EXO): 

Image: SM Entertainment

Jungkook's transformation from a talented teenager to an international heartthrob and versatile artist is a testament to his dedication and passion

 Jungkook (BTS): 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Lisa's journey from a determined trainee to a global sensation and fashion icon is marked by her fierce dance skills and captivating stage presence

Lisa (BLACKPINK): 

Image: YG Entertainment

