From Awkward to Awesome: 10 K-pop Idol Glow-Ups
Image: YG Entertainment
Yoon (WINNER):
Yoon transformed from a shy rookie into a charismatic leader, radiating confidence on stage with his smooth vocals and captivating presence
Sehun evolved from a reserved trainee to a charismatic performer, captivating fans with his sharp dance moves and striking visuals
Image: SM Entertainment
Sehun (EXO):
Joy blossomed from a talented rookie to a radiant star, captivating audiences with her powerful vocals and charming personality
Image: SM Entertainment
Joy (Red Velvet):
Naeun underwent a stunning glow-up, showcasing her elegant beauty and refined talent, becoming a beloved member of her group
Image: Plan A Entertainment
Naeun (Apink):
Jinyoung flourished from a budding idol to a versatile artist, enchanting fans with his melodious vocals and charismatic stage presence
Image: WM Entertainment
Jinyoung (B1A4):
Image: YG Entertainment
Mino's transformation from a reserved trainee to a charismatic rapper and performer is awe-inspiring, captivating audiences with his dynamic stage presence
Mino (WINNER):
RM's journey from a talented underground rapper to a global superstar and leader of BTS is a testament to his hard work and dedication
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
RM (BTS):
Baekhyun's evolution from a promising trainee to a multi-talented artist and soloist is marked by his captivating vocals and charismatic stage presence
Baekhyun (EXO):
Image: SM Entertainment
Jungkook's transformation from a talented teenager to an international heartthrob and versatile artist is a testament to his dedication and passion
Jungkook (BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Click Here
Lisa's journey from a determined trainee to a global sensation and fashion icon is marked by her fierce dance skills and captivating stage presence
Lisa (BLACKPINK):
Image: YG Entertainment