Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

03 OCTOBER, 2023

Fukrey 3 first weekend B.O. collection

The third installment of the comedy caper, Fukrey released in the theaters and opened with mixed reviews

Fukrey 3

The movie marks the return of Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chaddha, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi in their popular characters, however, Ali Fazal was missing in the latest installation 

Star Cast

Fukrey 3 took a Thursday (28 Sep.) release that eventually offered it a 4-day-extended weekend along with a National Holiday on Monday

Extended Weekend 

The movie opened with Rs. 8.50 crores nett at the box office

First Day

The four-day first weekend collection of Fukrey 3 stands at Rs. 42 crores nett 

First Weekend

The movie benefits from the National Holiday (Gandhi Jayanti) on Monday. It raked over Rs. 11 crores nett on its fifth day

Monday Collection

In its first five days, Fukrey 3 made a total of 53 crores nett at the box office

Total India BOC

If Fukrey 3 really sticks at the box office, the industry can have its next Rs 100 crore film after Jawan. Rs 100 crore is still not an easy number to crack and more so for a non-starrer

Next 100 Crores? 

Since Fukrey 3 is already crossing the lifetime biz of the previous installment, the fourth part is definitely on the cards. The makers have also hinted at Fukrey 4 in the the post credit scenes of the film

Fukrey 4 on cards?

Reportedly, the actor revealed that he had to back off from the latest installment because of some scheduling issues with Mirzapur 3. Ali, further, mentioned that he will be back in the coming parts

Why Ali Fazal opt out from Fukrey 3? 

