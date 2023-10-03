Fukrey 3 first weekend B.O. collection

The third installment of the comedy caper, Fukrey released in the theaters and opened with mixed reviews
Fukrey 3
The movie marks the return of Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chaddha, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi in their popular characters, however, Ali Fazal was missing in the latest installation
Star Cast
Fukrey 3 took a Thursday (28 Sep.) release that eventually offered it a 4-day-extended weekend along with a National Holiday on Monday
Extended Weekend
The movie opened with Rs. 8.50 crores nett at the box office
First Day
The four-day first weekend collection of Fukrey 3 stands at Rs. 42 crores nett
First Weekend
The movie benefits from the National Holiday (Gandhi Jayanti) on Monday. It raked over Rs. 11 crores nett on its fifth day
Monday Collection
In its first five days, Fukrey 3 made a total of 53 crores nett at the box office
Total India BOC
If Fukrey 3 really sticks at the box office, the industry can have its next Rs 100 crore film after Jawan. Rs 100 crore is still not an easy number to crack and more so for a non-starrer
Next 100 Crores?
Since Fukrey 3 is already crossing the lifetime biz of the previous installment, the fourth part is definitely on the cards. The makers have also hinted at Fukrey 4 in the the post credit scenes of the film
Fukrey 4 on cards?
Reportedly, the actor revealed that he had to back off from the latest installment because of some scheduling issues with Mirzapur 3. Ali, further, mentioned that he will be back in the coming parts