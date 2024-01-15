Heading 3
January 15, 2024
Fun dialogues people use in daily life
Main apni favorite hoon - Jab We Met
#1
Image: IMDb
All izz well - 3 Idiots
Image: IMDb
#2
Tussi ja rahe ho? Tussi na jao! - Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Image: IMDb
#3
Tension lene ka nahi, sirf dene ka - Munna Bhai MBBS
#4
Image: IMDb
Har team main bas ek hi gunda ho sakta hai aur iss team ka gunda main hoon - Chak De India!
#5
Image: IMDb
Dosti ka ek usool hai madam – no sorry, no thank you - Maine Pyar Kiya
#6
Image: IMDb
Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost - Om Shanti Om
#7
Image: IMDb
Aap Purush Hi Nahi, Mahapurush Hai - Andaz Apna Apna
#8
Image: IMDb
Parampara. Pratishtha. Anushasan. Yeh is gurukul ke teen stambh hai - Mohabbatein
#9
Image: IMDb
#10
Image: IMDb
Tumse naa ho payega - Gangs Of Wasseypur
