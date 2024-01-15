Heading 3

January 15, 2024

Fun dialogues people use in daily life

Main apni favorite hoon - Jab We Met

#1 

Image: IMDb

All izz well - 3 Idiots 

Image: IMDb

#2

Tussi ja rahe ho? Tussi na jao! - Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Image: IMDb

#3

Tension lene ka nahi, sirf dene ka - Munna Bhai MBBS

#4

Image: IMDb

Har team main bas ek hi gunda ho sakta hai aur iss team ka gunda main hoon - Chak De India! 

#5

Image: IMDb

Dosti ka ek usool hai madam – no sorry, no thank you - Maine Pyar Kiya 

#6

Image: IMDb

Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost - Om Shanti Om 

#7

Image: IMDb

Aap Purush Hi Nahi, Mahapurush Hai - Andaz Apna Apna 

#8

Image: IMDb

Parampara. Pratishtha. Anushasan. Yeh is gurukul ke teen stambh hai - Mohabbatein 

#9

Image: IMDb

#10

Image: IMDb

Tumse naa ho payega - Gangs Of Wasseypur 

