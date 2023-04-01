Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

Entertainment

APRIL 01, 2023

Fun facts about Alia Bhatt

In her recent YouTube video, on the occasion of her 30th birthday, the actress stated some fun facts about her

30th Birthday

‘I'm a morning person’

Fact 1

‘I have a thing for numbers and especially number six, nine, one and of course eight’

Fact 2

‘I love the water’

Fact 3

Fact 4

‘I prefer watching an episode of a show over a movie after work’

Favourite snack- Makhana

Fact 5

‘Reading puts me to sleep’

Fact 6

‘I am a very bad liar but a decent actor’

Fact 7

‘As a kid, I was obsessed with mehendi – the smell of mehendi’

Fact 8

‘My favourite exercise in the gym is pullover and I hate doing burpees’

Fact 9

‘If I had to eat only one thing, it would be poha and chaas’

Fact 10

