Pujya Doss

November 29, 2023

Fun facts about ASTRO

The group's name, ASTRO, stands for ASTROlogical Object, symbolizing their desire to shine brightly and bring joy to their fans like stars in the sky.

Image credits: Fantagio

ASTRO's Name and Meaning

ASTRO is known for their unique unit formations within the group, showcasing the diverse vocal and performance abilities of its members.

Image credits: Fantagio

Unique Unit Formations

ASTRO's music encompasses a wide range of genres, from upbeat dance tracks to heartfelt ballads, demonstrating their versatility and musical talent.

Image credits: Fantagio

Diverse Musical Style

ASTRO is recognized for their visuals, with each member possessing a distinct charm and captivating stage presence.

Image credits: Fantagio

Renowned for Visuals

The members of ASTRO share a close and supportive bond, evident in their interactions on stage and behind the scenes.

Image credits: Fantagio

Close-Knit Bond

ASTRO has a loyal and passionate fanbase known as AROHA, who consistently show their love and support for the group.

Image credits: Fantagio

 Dedicated Fanbase

Several ASTRO members have ventured into acting, appearing in various dramas and movies, showcasing their acting skills and versatility.

Image credits: Fantagio

 Acting Ventures

ASTRO has gained popularity on variety shows, demonstrating their wit, humor, and ability to connect with audiences.

Image credits: Fantagio

Variety Show Stars

ASTRO maintains active social media presence, engaging with fans and sharing their daily lives, further strengthening their connection with AROHA.

Image credits: Fantagio

Social Media Savvy

ASTRO continues to rise in popularity, gaining international recognition and expanding their global fanbase with each comeback.

Image credits: Fantagio

Rising Stars

