Fun facts about ASTRO
The group's name, ASTRO, stands for ASTROlogical Object, symbolizing their desire to shine brightly and bring joy to their fans like stars in the sky.
ASTRO's Name and Meaning
ASTRO is known for their unique unit formations within the group, showcasing the diverse vocal and performance abilities of its members.
Unique Unit Formations
ASTRO's music encompasses a wide range of genres, from upbeat dance tracks to heartfelt ballads, demonstrating their versatility and musical talent.
Diverse Musical Style
ASTRO is recognized for their visuals, with each member possessing a distinct charm and captivating stage presence.
Renowned for Visuals
The members of ASTRO share a close and supportive bond, evident in their interactions on stage and behind the scenes.
Close-Knit Bond
ASTRO has a loyal and passionate fanbase known as AROHA, who consistently show their love and support for the group.
Dedicated Fanbase
Several ASTRO members have ventured into acting, appearing in various dramas and movies, showcasing their acting skills and versatility.
Acting Ventures
ASTRO has gained popularity on variety shows, demonstrating their wit, humor, and ability to connect with audiences.
Variety Show Stars
ASTRO maintains active social media presence, engaging with fans and sharing their daily lives, further strengthening their connection with AROHA.
Social Media Savvy
ASTRO continues to rise in popularity, gaining international recognition and expanding their global fanbase with each comeback.
Rising Stars