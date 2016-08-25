Fun facts about BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK consists of 4 members; Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa and they debuted on August 8, 2016
In 2011 before BLACKPINK was formed, Jisoo was featured in advertisements for LG Electronics, Nikon, and Samsonite
In an interview, Rosé expressed that American singer-songwriter Tori Kelly was an inspiration to her musical style
Lisa’s birthname is Pranpriya Manoban, she is 26 years old and was born on March 27, 1997, in the Buriram Province in Thailand. She legally changed her name to Lalisa
BLACKPINK’s first release was the single album “Square One.” It included the songs “Boombayah” and “Whistle.” Whistle sold around 2,500,000 in South Korea alone
A month after their debut, on August 25, 2016, BLACKPINK got their first reality TV show offer called BLACKPINK Reality. It was not aired until January 6, 2018, with 1 season and 12 episodes
BLACKPINK won one of their first awards, the “Rookie Singer Award” at the Asian Artist Awards in 2016. They went on to win the Style Icon Award at Busan One Asia Festival in 2017
In 2018 BLACKPINK’s YouTube video for their song, “Ddu-du Ddu-du” became the most viewed video on YouTube within 24 hours of being uploaded. It is also the most-viewed K-Pop video, gaining 734 million views in just 9 months
In February 2020, Samsung launched the Galaxy S20, with its special edition “Jennie Red” which Jennie promoted to her audience
BLACKPINK won the K-Style Icon award from Elle magazine’s “Elle Style Awards” competition in 2018
