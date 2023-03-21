Heading 3

MAR 21, 2023

Fun Facts about Mrunal Thakur

She started her acting career in 2012 with the television show ‘Mujhse Kuchh Kehti Yeh Khamoshiyaan’. However, she got fame later on through TV serial "Kumkum Bhagya" for her character Bulbul Arora

Source: Mrunal Thakur's Instagram 

About the actress

Source: Mrunal Thakur's Instagram

She got her big break with A-star Hrithik Roshan in the movie Super 30

Bollywood Journey

Mrunal got huge appreciation for her first film Love Sonia which became her ticket to Bollywood.She bagged best newcomer award at London Film Festival award for her role

Source: Mrunal Thakur's Instagram

International fame

Aloe Vera is the plant she swears by for her beauty and skincare

Source: Mrunal Thakur's Instagram 

Aloe- Love

Source: Mrunal Thakur's Instagram 

Nach Baliye

She was also a participant in Nach Baliye season 7 with her then BF Sharad Chandra. Later, they got separated

The actress lost around 15 kgs in 6-7 months for her role in the much-loved movie, Sita Ramam

Source: Amazon Prime Video 

Dedication for the Character

Here's a happy Mrunal keeping herself fit and healthy by working out in the gym

Source: Mrunal Thakur's Instagram

Fitness Enthusiast

She is an avid animal lover and feels they have a special place in her heart. This is best seen through her association with animal care NGOs

Source Mrunal Thakur's Instagram 

Animal Lover

The Batla House actress has a sweet tooth and loves home cooked dishes

Source: Mrunal Thakur's Instagram 

Foodie

The Jersey actress keeps her fashion game on point and loves to experiment with her looks

Source: Mrunal Thakur's Instagram

Style Icon

