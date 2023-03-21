MAR 21, 2023
Fun Facts about Mrunal Thakur
She started her acting career in 2012 with the television show ‘Mujhse Kuchh Kehti Yeh Khamoshiyaan’. However, she got fame later on through TV serial "Kumkum Bhagya" for her character Bulbul Arora
Source: Mrunal Thakur's Instagram
About the actress
Source: Mrunal Thakur's Instagram
She got her big break with A-star Hrithik Roshan in the movie Super 30
Bollywood Journey
Mrunal got huge appreciation for her first film Love Sonia which became her ticket to Bollywood.She bagged best newcomer award at London Film Festival award for her role
Source: Mrunal Thakur's Instagram
International fame
Aloe Vera is the plant she swears by for her beauty and skincare
Source: Mrunal Thakur's Instagram
Aloe- Love
Source: Mrunal Thakur's Instagram
Nach Baliye
She was also a participant in Nach Baliye season 7 with her then BF Sharad Chandra. Later, they got separated
The actress lost around 15 kgs in 6-7 months for her role in the much-loved movie, Sita Ramam
Source: Amazon Prime Video
Dedication for the Character
Here's a happy Mrunal keeping herself fit and healthy by working out in the gym
Source: Mrunal Thakur's Instagram
Fitness Enthusiast
She is an avid animal lover and feels they have a special place in her heart. This is best seen through her association with animal care NGOs
Source Mrunal Thakur's Instagram
Animal Lover
The Batla House actress has a sweet tooth and loves home cooked dishes
Source: Mrunal Thakur's Instagram
Foodie
The Jersey actress keeps her fashion game on point and loves to experiment with her looks
Source: Mrunal Thakur's Instagram
Style Icon
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.