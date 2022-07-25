Fun Facts
about New Jeans
NewJeans is a South Korean girl group formed by ADOR, a subsidiary of Hybe Corporation. The group consists of five members: Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein
IMAGE CREDITS: ADOR
NewJeans debuted on July 25, 2022, with the release of their digital single album "Attention". The song was a commercial success, topping the Melon Realtime Chart and the Genie Realtime Chart
NewJeans is known for its fresh and youthful sound, which incorporates elements of pop, R&B, and hip-hop. Their music has been praised for its catchy melodies and positive messages
NewJeans has a large and dedicated fan base, known as "Bunnies" or "Tokkis". The group has been praised for their close relationship with their fans
NewJeans has won several awards, including the Rookie of the Year Award at the Golden Disc Awards and the Best New Artist Award at the Seoul Music Awards
NewJeans is a global phenomenon, with fans all over the world. The group has toured extensively in Asia and has also performed in North America and Europe
NewJeans is a fashion icon. The group is known for their stylish and trendy outfits. They have been featured in several fashion magazines and have also collaborated with several fashion brands
NewJeans is a role model for young people. The group is known for their positive message and their encouragement of self-love. They have been praised for their work with various charities and organizations
NewJeans is the future of K-pop. The group is considered to be one of the most promising new groups in the industry. They have a bright future ahead of them
NewJeans is a talented and hardworking group. The members of NewJeans are all incredibly talented singers, dancers, and rappers. They are also very hardworking and dedicated to their craft
