Fun facts to know about BTS pt 2

RM learned English by watching the American sitcom “Friends” and is the only member who can carry a conversation in English

Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

V is ambidextrous, meaning he can write with both his left and right hand

Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

Suga has a deep passion for music and never considered any other profession besides being an artist

Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jungkook, the youngest member, has a phobia of microwaves and avoids using them

Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jin is known to have a fear of ghosts and insects, adding a humanizing touch to his superstar persona

Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

J-Hope shares a similar fear of insects, particularly snakes, which he has mentioned in various interviews

Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

Before joining BTS, Jimin attended Busan High School of Arts and was the top student in the modern dance department

Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

Suga faced skepticism from his own family regarding his music career early on, but he persevered to follow his dreams

Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

The group lived together in one dorm room with one bathroom until 2016, showcasing their humble beginnings and strong bond

Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS members actively participate in the production of their music, which is uncommon in K-pop and contributes to their authentic sound

Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

