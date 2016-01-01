Fun facts to know about BTS pt 2
RM learned English by watching the American sitcom “Friends” and is the only member who can carry a conversation in English
V is ambidextrous, meaning he can write with both his left and right hand
Suga has a deep passion for music and never considered any other profession besides being an artist
Jungkook, the youngest member, has a phobia of microwaves and avoids using them
Jin is known to have a fear of ghosts and insects, adding a humanizing touch to his superstar persona
J-Hope shares a similar fear of insects, particularly snakes, which he has mentioned in various interviews
Before joining BTS, Jimin attended Busan High School of Arts and was the top student in the modern dance department
Suga faced skepticism from his own family regarding his music career early on, but he persevered to follow his dreams
The group lived together in one dorm room with one bathroom until 2016, showcasing their humble beginnings and strong bond
BTS members actively participate in the production of their music, which is uncommon in K-pop and contributes to their authentic sound
