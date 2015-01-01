Fun facts to know
about SEVENTEEN
It’s very rare for K-pop groups to be heavily involved in producing music from scratch, compiling albums, orchestrating performances, and more. But did you know SEVENTEEN has been creating their material mostly on their own?
If you aren’t familiar with the band, you might think SEVENTEEN has the eponymous number of members. But that’s not true. Despite what the name may suggest, the band has 13 members who are further divided into three sub-groups
Coming to the name SEVENTEEN, the number is the total of all 13 members, the three sub-groups they break into as well as the one team they form when they all come together. (13+3+1)
The other reason also says that 17 was the average age of members when they first started off, either way, we love SEVENTEEN
SEVENTEEN’s fandom ‘Carat’ officially came into existence in 2016. The name was picked via fan votes and announced on Valentine’s Day that year
The band’s all about giving back to society, another reason why we absolutely love them! Since their 2015 debut, the boys have celebrated their anniversaries by donating to charitable causes including housing support for children in need
While SEVENTEEN does have three performance units, three of its members actually went on to debut as a sub-unit called BSS. Comprising Seungkwan, Hoshi, and DK, the group BooSeokSoon (BSS) makes and records music separately from the rest of the group
SEVENTEEN is probably the only K-pop band to hold that much influence across Japanese audiences and their record-breaking sales in the country prove so
Jun is from Shenzhen and The8 is from Liaoning, China. Vernon was born in New York and Joshua is from LA. The rest are South Korean
Tons of Seventeen fans think Vernon looks like Leonardo did when they were the same age. They have even started calling him "Vercaprio." On an episode of the Korean show Happy Together
