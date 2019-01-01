Fun facts to know
about TXT
If you are a budding MOA and can’t help but be impressed by the charm of these 5 Suut Korean men from TXT, you need to read this further
Image:BIGHIT MUSIC
TOMORROW X TOGETHER, TXT, is HYBE's second boy group. Debuting in 2019, the members, from Yeonjun to Beom Gyu, gradually emerged, leaving an indelible mark in K-pop
TXT: HYBE's Second Act
Discover the profound meaning behind TXT's introduction, "One Dream." The powerful words hold a special significance for the group, echoing their journey in the dynamic world of K-pop
TXT's "One Dream" Significance
Explore TXT's connection with MOAs, their devoted fan base. MOA, short for "Moment of Alwaysness," symbolizes the enduring bond between TOMORROW X TOGETHER and their fans
MOA: TXT's Devoted Fandom
TXT's debut year brought them numerous rookie awards, including Rookie of the Year, acknowledging their impactful entry into the K-pop scene from 2019 to early 2020
TXT: Rookie Awards Triumph
Following in the footsteps of their seniors, TXT has achieved remarkable success on the Billboard charts, showcasing their star power and solidifying their position in the world of K-pop
TXT's Billboard Chart Records
When not on schedule, TXT members unwind with chill activities like watching movies, taking walks, and listening to music, revealing their laid-back side beyond the stage
TXT's Relaxing Downtime
Beyond performing, TXT members actively participate in music production. Their interest in writing lyrics and creating music reflects their collaborative spirit in crafting their unique sound
TXT: Music Producers in Action
Despite numerous accolades, Soobin, Yeonjun, and Taehyun treasure their debut showcase as the most memorable career moment, reflecting on the excitement of singing and dancing to their own songs
TXT's Debut Showcase Magic
Joining BTS as SMART ambassadors, TXT represents the brand's prepaid "Build Your Own Giga" service, adding another milestone to their journey as one of K-pop's rising stars
TXT: Faces of SMART