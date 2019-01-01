Heading 3

 Pujya Doss

November 27, 2023

Entertainment

Fun facts to know
about TXT

If you are a budding MOA and can’t help but be impressed by the charm of these 5 Suut Korean men from TXT, you need to read this further 

Image:BIGHIT MUSIC

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, TXT, is HYBE's second boy group. Debuting in 2019, the members, from Yeonjun to Beom Gyu, gradually emerged, leaving an indelible mark in K-pop

Image:BIGHIT MUSIC

TXT: HYBE's Second Act

Discover the profound meaning behind TXT's introduction, "One Dream." The powerful words hold a special significance for the group, echoing their journey in the dynamic world of K-pop

Image:BIGHIT MUSIC

TXT's "One Dream" Significance

Explore TXT's connection with MOAs, their devoted fan base. MOA, short for "Moment of Alwaysness," symbolizes the enduring bond between TOMORROW X TOGETHER and their fans

Image:BIGHIT MUSIC

MOA: TXT's Devoted Fandom

TXT's debut year brought them numerous rookie awards, including Rookie of the Year, acknowledging their impactful entry into the K-pop scene from 2019 to early 2020

Image:BIGHIT MUSIC

TXT: Rookie Awards Triumph

Following in the footsteps of their seniors, TXT has achieved remarkable success on the Billboard charts, showcasing their star power and solidifying their position in the world of K-pop

Image:BIGHIT MUSIC

TXT's Billboard Chart Records

When not on schedule, TXT members unwind with chill activities like watching movies, taking walks, and listening to music, revealing their laid-back side beyond the stage

Image:BIGHIT MUSIC

TXT's Relaxing Downtime

Beyond performing, TXT members actively participate in music production. Their interest in writing lyrics and creating music reflects their collaborative spirit in crafting their unique sound

Image:BIGHIT MUSIC

TXT: Music Producers in Action

Despite numerous accolades, Soobin, Yeonjun, and Taehyun treasure their debut showcase as the most memorable career moment, reflecting on the excitement of singing and dancing to their own songs

Image:BIGHIT MUSIC

TXT's Debut Showcase Magic

Joining BTS as SMART ambassadors, TXT represents the brand's prepaid "Build Your Own Giga" service, adding another milestone to their journey as one of K-pop's rising stars

Image:BIGHIT MUSIC

TXT: Faces of SMART

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here