Funniest 10 K-drama Character Names Ever
A weightlifter with a name that's as hefty as her dumbbells, her comical antics will have you lifting spirits
Image: MBC
Kim Bok Joo (Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo)
The epitome of rich, arrogant, and hilariously clueless, Gu Jun Pyo's name matches his over-the-top personality perfectly
Image: KBS2
Gu Jun Pyo (Boys Over Flowers)
A narcissistic actor with a name that sounds like a martial arts move, Dok Go Jin's antics are as entertaining as his moniker.
Dok Go Jin (The Greatest Love)
Image: MBC
With a name that sounds like it belongs in a comic book, Kang Tae Bong's quirky charm adds laughter to every scene
Kang Tae Bong (Full House)
Image: KBS2
A fighter in every sense, Dong Man's name reflects his determination and straightforward nature, making him both lovable and laughable
Dong Man (Fight for My Way)
Image: KBS2
A foodie with a name as appetizing as his meals, Goo Daeyoung's culinary adventures are seasoned with laughter
Goo Daeyoung (Let's Eat)
Image: tvN
A character with a name that sounds like a musical note, Gong Ah Jung's lies and mishaps create symphonies of laughter
Gong Ah Jung (Lie to Me)
Image: SBS
Mistaken for a boy due to her name, Eun Chan's gender-bending antics brew up a hilarious blend of romance and comedy
Eun Chan (Coffee Prince)
Image: MBC
With a name that sounds like a battle cry, Choi Ae Ra's determination to fight for her dreams is both inspiring and comical
Choi Ae Ra (Fight for My Way)
Image: KBS2
A character whose name translates to "revolution," Byun Hyuk's bumbling attempts at change are both amusing and endearing
Byun Hyuk (Revolutionary Love)
Image: tvN