Pujya Doss

MARCH 23, 2024

Entertainment

Funniest 10 K-drama Character Names Ever

A weightlifter with a name that's as hefty as her dumbbells, her comical antics will have you lifting spirits

Image:  MBC

Kim Bok Joo (Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo)

The epitome of rich, arrogant, and hilariously clueless, Gu Jun Pyo's name matches his over-the-top personality perfectly

Image:  KBS2

Gu Jun Pyo (Boys Over Flowers)

A narcissistic actor with a name that sounds like a martial arts move, Dok Go Jin's antics are as entertaining as his moniker. 

Dok Go Jin (The Greatest Love)

Image:  MBC

With a name that sounds like it belongs in a comic book, Kang Tae Bong's quirky charm adds laughter to every scene

Kang Tae Bong (Full House)

Image:  KBS2

A fighter in every sense, Dong Man's name reflects his determination and straightforward nature, making him both lovable and laughable

Dong Man (Fight for My Way)

Image:  KBS2

A foodie with a name as appetizing as his meals, Goo Daeyoung's culinary adventures are seasoned with laughter

Goo Daeyoung (Let's Eat)

Image:  tvN

A character with a name that sounds like a musical note, Gong Ah Jung's lies and mishaps create symphonies of laughter

Gong Ah Jung (Lie to Me)

Image:  SBS

Mistaken for a boy due to her name, Eun Chan's gender-bending antics brew up a hilarious blend of romance and comedy

Eun Chan (Coffee Prince)

Image:  MBC

With a name that sounds like a battle cry, Choi Ae Ra's determination to fight for her dreams is both inspiring and comical

Choi Ae Ra (Fight for My Way)

Image:  KBS2

A character whose name translates to "revolution," Byun Hyuk's bumbling attempts at change are both amusing and endearing

Byun Hyuk (Revolutionary Love)

Image:  tvN

