Funniest 10 K-pop Songs to Embarrass Your Friends
Gangnam Style by PSY:
This catchy and iconic song, coupled with its hilarious dance moves, is guaranteed to make your friends blush and laugh uncontrollably
With its upbeat rhythm and playful lyrics, this song will have your friends giggling and dancing along, unable to resist its infectious charm
Bubble Pop! by HyunA:
This bubbly anthem with its catchy chorus and adorable choreography is sure to embarrass your friends in the most delightful way possible
Gee by Girls' Generation:
The quirky lyrics and energetic beat of this song will leave your friends chuckling and grooving along, unable to resist its humorous appeal
Dumb Dumb by Red Velvet:
With its playful melody and catchy hook, this song is perfect for teasing your friends and putting smiles on their faces with its cheerful vibe
Cheer Up by TWICE:
The cute and silly concept of this song, along with its addictive chorus, is sure to embarrass your friends while also making them laugh
Bo Peep Bo Peep by T-ara:
This catchy tune with its nonsensical lyrics and funky beat will have your friends laughing and dancing along, unable to resist its infectious silliness
Ring Ding Dong by SHINee:
The quirky choreography and playful melody of this song will leave your friends in stitches as they attempt to imitate the hilarious dance moves
Bar Bar Bar by Crayon Pop:
With its addictive chorus and fun choreography, this song is perfect for embarrassing your friends while also getting them to join in on the dance party
BBoom BBoom by MOMOLAND:
Known for its quirky dance moves and catchy beats, this song will surely make your friends laugh and cringe as they attempt to mimic PSY's iconic moves
Gentleman by PSY:
