Pujya Doss

MARCH 23, 2024

Entertainment

Funniest 10 K-pop Songs to Embarrass Your Friends

Image: YG Entertainment

Gangnam Style by PSY: 

This catchy and iconic song, coupled with its hilarious dance moves, is guaranteed to make your friends blush and laugh uncontrollably

With its upbeat rhythm and playful lyrics, this song will have your friends giggling and dancing along, unable to resist its infectious charm

Image: P NATION

Bubble Pop! by HyunA: 

This bubbly anthem with its catchy chorus and adorable choreography is sure to embarrass your friends in the most delightful way possible

Image: SM Entertainment

Gee by Girls' Generation: 

The quirky lyrics and energetic beat of this song will leave your friends chuckling and grooving along, unable to resist its humorous appeal

Image: SM Entertainment

Dumb Dumb by Red Velvet: 

With its playful melody and catchy hook, this song is perfect for teasing your friends and putting smiles on their faces with its cheerful vibe

Image: JYP Entertainment

Cheer Up by TWICE:

The cute and silly concept of this song, along with its addictive chorus, is sure to embarrass your friends while also making them laugh

Image: MBK Entertainment

Bo Peep Bo Peep by T-ara: 

Image: SM Entertainment

This catchy tune with its nonsensical lyrics and funky beat will have your friends laughing and dancing along, unable to resist its infectious silliness

Ring Ding Dong by SHINee: 

The quirky choreography and playful melody of this song will leave your friends in stitches as they attempt to imitate the hilarious dance moves

Image: Chrome Entertainment

Bar Bar Bar by Crayon Pop: 

With its addictive chorus and fun choreography, this song is perfect for embarrassing your friends while also getting them to join in on the dance party

BBoom BBoom by MOMOLAND: 

Image: MLD Entertainment

Known for its quirky dance moves and catchy beats, this song will surely make your friends laugh and cringe as they attempt to mimic PSY's iconic moves

Gentleman by PSY: 

Image: YG Entertainment

