Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

september 25, 2023

Gadar 2 beats Pathaan at the Hindi BO

The OG action hero Sunny Deol marked his big comeback in Bollywood with the juggernaut success of his latest release, Gadar 2

 Sunny Deol

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

The mass action-drama surprised trade pandits at the box office and recorded a dream run through its theatrical release

Gadar 2

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram

The 42-day total box office collection of Anil Sharma directorial stands at Rs 513.25 crore and it is now headed to close its theatrical run in the North at Rs 515 crore in Hindi

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram

Box Office

The Sunny Deol lead actioner is the biggest grosser of all time in the Hindi belt, topping the previous best Pathaan (Rs 513 crore), by a good margin, however, the southern markets are below than the Shah Rukh Khan starrer 

Beats Pathaan

Image: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram 

Top 6 Films in Hindi

Image: IMDb 

As of September 22, the top 6 films in Hindi are Gadar 2 (Rs 513.25 crore), Pathaan (Rs 513 crore), Bahubali 2 (Rs 510 crore), Jawan (Rs 461 crore & counting), KGF 2 (Rs 427 crore) and Dangal (Rs 375 crore)

 Jawan

Image: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram 

There is Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan which is at a strong box office position in Hindi and will be looking to top the lifetime collections of Gadar 2 in the coming 7 to 10 days

Record for Sunny Deol 

Image: IMDb 

Sunny Deol led action franchise is the only one to have 100 percent track record of all time grosser

Gadar 2 also happens to be the biggest hit on the ROI front in the modern era, as the producer, Zee Studios, has entailed a nett profit of Rs 265 crore, leading to a return on investment of 353 percent

A Winner

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram

Gadar 2 is the second Sunny Deol film after Gadar to have emerged as an all time biggest grosser in Hindi 

Historical

 Video: Sunny Deol's Instagram

The action star will be next seen in a mass action drama, Baap starring his 80s contemporaries- Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty and Jacky Shroff

Sunny Deol's Next

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram

