Gadar 2 beats Pathaan at the Hindi BO

The OG action hero Sunny Deol marked his big comeback in Bollywood with the juggernaut success of his latest release, Gadar 2
Sunny Deol
The mass action-drama surprised trade pandits at the box office and recorded a dream run through its theatrical release
Gadar 2
The 42-day total box office collection of Anil Sharma directorial stands at Rs 513.25 crore and it is now headed to close its theatrical run in the North at Rs 515 crore in Hindi
Box Office
The Sunny Deol lead actioner is the biggest grosser of all time in the Hindi belt, topping the previous best Pathaan (Rs 513 crore), by a good margin, however, the southern markets are below than the Shah Rukh Khan starrer
Beats Pathaan
Top 6 Films in Hindi
As of September 22, the top 6 films in Hindi are Gadar 2 (Rs 513.25 crore), Pathaan (Rs 513 crore), Bahubali 2 (Rs 510 crore), Jawan (Rs 461 crore & counting), KGF 2 (Rs 427 crore) and Dangal (Rs 375 crore)
Jawan
There is Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan which is at a strong box office position in Hindi and will be looking to top the lifetime collections of Gadar 2 in the coming 7 to 10 days
Record for Sunny Deol
Sunny Deol led action franchise is the only one to have 100 percent track record of all time grosser
Gadar 2 also happens to be the biggest hit on the ROI front in the modern era, as the producer, Zee Studios, has entailed a nett profit of Rs 265 crore, leading to a return on investment of 353 percent
A Winner
Gadar 2 is the second Sunny Deol film after Gadar to have emerged as an all time biggest grosser in Hindi
Historical
The action star will be next seen in a mass action drama, Baap starring his 80s contemporaries- Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty and Jacky Shroff