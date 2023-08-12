Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
August 12, 2023
Gadar 2: Movie Review
Some movies are meant to be watched for nostalgia and the love for cinema! Gadar 2 is one such movie
Love
Image: Sunny Deol’s Instagram
The iconic Jodi of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel as Tara Singh and Sakeena is back to please the fans after 22 years
Jodi
Image: Ameesha Patel’s Instagram
Gadar 2 is the sequel to Gadar released in 2001. Tara Singh has managed to bring back Sakeena from Pakistan
Sequel
Image: Utkarsh Sharma’s Instagram
Years later, Manish Wadhwa as General Hamid Iqbal plots to punish Tara Singh. The film features the struggle of Charanjeet Singh to bring his father back to India
Plot
Image: Utkarsh Sharma’s Instagram
Be it the song or the vibe, Gadar 2 hits the nostalgic cords of the audience’s heart. The supporting cast is also the same which is an added plus
Nostalgia
Image: Utkarsh Sharma’s Instagram
The initial movie scenes are filled with flashbacks that connect the movie to its prequel and pleases the viewers
Flashbacks
Image: Utkarsh Sharma’s Instagram
Some of the dialogues go on to evoke loud hooting and cheers! The cinematography and background music uplifts some weak scenes
Dialogues
Image: Utkarsh Sharma’s Instagram
The second half of the movie is a thrilling experience! But the same cannot be said for the first half of the same. The first half is deprived of Tara Singh’s action
The Miss
Image: Utkarsh Singh’s Instagram
Songs like “Khairiyat” and “Chal Tere Ishq Mein” come up at a time when strong narratives are expected. Some English dialogues could have been avoided
Songs
Image: Ameesha Patel’s Instagram
Gadar 2 is a decent movie and you can watch it if you want to relive the nostalgia. Mr. Avinash Lohana should be credited for an amazing and in-depth movie review of Gadar 2
Verdict
Image: Zee Studios’ Instagram
