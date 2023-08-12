Heading 3

Shruti Mehta

Entertainment

August 12, 2023

Gadar 2: Movie Review 

Some movies are meant to be watched for nostalgia and the love for cinema! Gadar 2 is one such movie 

Love 

Image: Sunny Deol’s Instagram 

The iconic Jodi of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel as Tara Singh and Sakeena is back to please the fans after 22 years 

Jodi 

Image: Ameesha Patel’s Instagram 

Gadar 2 is the sequel to Gadar released in 2001. Tara Singh has managed to bring back Sakeena from Pakistan

Sequel

Image: Utkarsh Sharma’s Instagram 

Years later, Manish Wadhwa as General Hamid Iqbal plots to punish Tara Singh. The film features the struggle of Charanjeet Singh to bring his father back to India 

Plot 

Image: Utkarsh Sharma’s Instagram 

Be it the song or the vibe, Gadar 2 hits the nostalgic cords of the audience’s heart. The supporting cast is also the same which is an added plus

Nostalgia

Image: Utkarsh Sharma’s Instagram 

The initial movie scenes are filled with flashbacks that connect the movie to its prequel and pleases the viewers 

Flashbacks

Image: Utkarsh Sharma’s Instagram 

Some of the dialogues go on to evoke loud hooting and cheers! The cinematography and background music uplifts some weak scenes 

Dialogues 

Image: Utkarsh Sharma’s Instagram 

The second half of the movie is a thrilling experience! But the same cannot be said for the first half of the same. The first half is deprived of Tara Singh’s action 

 The Miss 

Image: Utkarsh Singh’s Instagram 

Songs like “Khairiyat” and “Chal Tere Ishq Mein” come up at a time when strong narratives are expected. Some English dialogues could have been avoided 

Songs 

Image: Ameesha Patel’s Instagram

Gadar 2 is a decent movie and you can watch it if you want to relive the nostalgia. Mr. Avinash Lohana should be credited for an amazing and in-depth movie review of Gadar 2 

Verdict 

Image: Zee Studios’ Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here