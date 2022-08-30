Heading 3

Game of Thrones' celebrity fans

Surabhi Redkar

AUGUST 30, 2022

Jennifer Lopez has been a Game of Thrones fan and the singer had revealed the same on social media when she shared a picture of her 'to-do list' consisting of only GOT

Jennifer Lopez

It was revealed by Emilia Clarke to Harper's Bazaar that Jay-Z bought one of the dragon eggs from the show to gift Beyonce

Beyoncé and Jay Z

Joe Jonas has been a fan of Game of Thrones for multiple reasons, including the fact that it starred his wifey, Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark

Joe Jonas

Snoop Dogg had revealed in one of his interviews that he binged on the entire Game of Thrones series

Snoop Dogg

Madonna has been such a huge fan of Game Of Thrones that the singer also donned Daenerys Targaryen's real costume back in March 2014

Madonna

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge told BBC Radio in an interview that they spent their Saturdays watching the popular show

Prince William and Kate Middleton

Ed Sheeran who made a cameo on the series had been a fan of the show before he managed to bag a guest appearance on the same

Ed Sheeran

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds became so obsessed with the show that the couple also had a tough time competing with each other to finish it on time admitted the actress in an interview

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard became massive fans of the show and even showed their appreciation for the same by dressing up as Khal Drogo and Khaleesi

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepherd

Jennifer Lawrence has also been a fan of Game of Thrones and even told Glamour magazine whom she would "Kiss, Marry, Sleep With" between the show's characters

Jennifer Lawrence

