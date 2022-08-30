Heading 3
Game of Thrones' celebrity fans
AUGUST 30, 2022
Jennifer Lopez has been a Game of Thrones fan and the singer had revealed the same on social media when she shared a picture of her 'to-do list' consisting of only GOT
Jennifer Lopez
It was revealed by Emilia Clarke to Harper's Bazaar that Jay-Z bought one of the dragon eggs from the show to gift Beyonce
Beyoncé and Jay Z
Joe Jonas has been a fan of Game of Thrones for multiple reasons, including the fact that it starred his wifey, Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark
Joe Jonas
Snoop Dogg had revealed in one of his interviews that he binged on the entire Game of Thrones series
Snoop Dogg
Madonna has been such a huge fan of Game Of Thrones that the singer also donned Daenerys Targaryen's real costume back in March 2014
Madonna
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge told BBC Radio in an interview that they spent their Saturdays watching the popular show
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Ed Sheeran who made a cameo on the series had been a fan of the show before he managed to bag a guest appearance on the same
Ed Sheeran
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds became so obsessed with the show that the couple also had a tough time competing with each other to finish it on time admitted the actress in an interview
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard became massive fans of the show and even showed their appreciation for the same by dressing up as Khal Drogo and Khaleesi
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepherd
Jennifer Lawrence has also been a fan of Game of Thrones and even told Glamour magazine whom she would "Kiss, Marry, Sleep With" between the show's characters
Jennifer Lawrence
