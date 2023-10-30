Heading 3

OCTOBER 30, 2023

Ganapath disastrous box report

Tiger Shroff is one of those young actors who proved to be a big money spinners in past, but, things have changed now

Tiger Shroff

Image: Tiger Shroff's Instagram 

Tiger Shroff's latest release Ganapath Part 1 failed to generate any curiosity among the audience

 Ganapath Part 1

Image: Tiger Shroff's Instagram 

The movie stars Kriti Sanon opposite Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan in the pivotal role. Check out the box office:- 

Starcast

Image: IMDb 

Ganapath Part 1 opened with a lukewarm response at the box office. It could only collect 2.25 crore nett on day 1

 Opening day 

Image: IMDb 

The opening weekend box office collection of Ganapath stands around 7 crore nett

First weekend

Image: Tiger Shroff's Instagram 

In its first week, Ganapath Part 1 could only collect 11 crore nett in India which makes it one of the biggest disasters of recent times

First week box office 

Video: Tiger Shroff's Instagram 

Ganapath Part 1 is directed by Vikas Bahl while Pooja Entertainment has backed the big-budget project

Makers

Video: Tiger Shroff's Instagram 

A dubbed Hindi film like Leo has outgrossed Ganapath without a release in top national chains like PVR, Inox, Cinepolis and Miraj

Leo beats Ganapath

Image: IMDb 

On the work front, Tiger Shroff has a couple of big films like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Singham 3 for his next year releases

Tiger on work front

Image: Tiger Shroff's Instagram 

Kriti Sanon has Rajesh Krishnan's The Crew and Do Patti in her pipeline to release next year

 Kriti on work front

Image: Kriti Sanon's Instagram 

