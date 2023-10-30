Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
OCTOBER 30, 2023
Ganapath disastrous box report
Tiger Shroff is one of those young actors who proved to be a big money spinners in past, but, things have changed now
Tiger Shroff
Image: Tiger Shroff's Instagram
Tiger Shroff's latest release Ganapath Part 1 failed to generate any curiosity among the audience
Ganapath Part 1
Image: Tiger Shroff's Instagram
The movie stars Kriti Sanon opposite Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan in the pivotal role. Check out the box office:-
Starcast
Image: IMDb
Ganapath Part 1 opened with a lukewarm response at the box office. It could only collect 2.25 crore nett on day 1
Opening day
Image: IMDb
The opening weekend box office collection of Ganapath stands around 7 crore nett
First weekend
Image: Tiger Shroff's Instagram
In its first week, Ganapath Part 1 could only collect 11 crore nett in India which makes it one of the biggest disasters of recent times
First week box office
Video: Tiger Shroff's Instagram
Ganapath Part 1 is directed by Vikas Bahl while Pooja Entertainment has backed the big-budget project
Makers
Video: Tiger Shroff's Instagram
A dubbed Hindi film like Leo has outgrossed Ganapath without a release in top national chains like PVR, Inox, Cinepolis and Miraj
Leo beats Ganapath
Image: IMDb
On the work front, Tiger Shroff has a couple of big films like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Singham 3 for his next year releases
Tiger on work front
Image: Tiger Shroff's Instagram
Kriti Sanon has Rajesh Krishnan's The Crew and Do Patti in her pipeline to release next year
Kriti on work front
Image: Kriti Sanon's Instagram
