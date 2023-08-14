Gangs Of Wasseypur actors ruling OTT

Anurag Kashyap's crime drama, Gangs Of Wasseypur is considered as a path-breaking film in terms of content perceived in Hindi cinema. The film stars then not-so-famous actors who are now ruling over web space
Gangs Of Wasseypur
Image: Anurag Kashyap's Instagram
Back in 2010, the actor who was struggling for not getting good scripts revamped his career by giving an iconic performance as Sardar Khan in GOW. Manoj Bajpayee is now the biggest OTT star, headlining multiple shows
Manoj Bajpayee
Image: The Familyman's Instagram
The Sultan of Gangs of Wasseypur is now ruling the world of Mirzapur as Kaleen Bhaiya. Apart from Mirzapur, the actor is also leading Disney Plus Hotstar series, Criminal Justice
Pankaj Tripathi
Image: Yeh Hai Mirzapur's Instagram
Faisal Khan of GOW has become a huge star now. Apart from starring in multiple big films, the actor is ruling web space with Netflix originals- Sacred Games and Raat Akeli Hai
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Image: Sacred Games' Instagram
Vineet, who played Danish Khan in GOW starred in multiple webseries. He played the leading man of Shah Rukh Khan's Betaal and ZEE5 original, Rangbaaz: Darr Ki Rajneeti
Vineet Kumar Singh
Image: Vineet Kumar Singh's Instagram
Known for his powerful performances, Jaideep Ahlawat played the role of Shahid Khan in GOW. Later, the actor impressed all with his career-defining performance in Pataal Lok. He also was a part of Ajeeb Dastaans, and Bard of blood
Jaideep Ahlawat
Image: IMDb
The actor who is credited as one of the finest artists, Piyush Mishra not only acted in GOW but also wrote dialogues and songs for the film. Lately, the actor starred in JL 50, Illegal 2, Matsya Kand, and Salt City among others
Piyush Mishra
Image: IMDb
Rajkummar Rao played the role of Shamshad Khan in GOW and is now a leading star in Bollywood. The actor has worked in several projects since. He is set to feature in Netflix original, Guns Aur Gulaabs next
Rajkummar Rao
Image: IMDb
The actress who debuted with Gangs of Wasseypur has now become one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. Huma has headlined multiple shows and films on OTT- Mithya, Leila, Maharani, and Monica O My Darlings
Huma Qureshi
Image: Huma Qureshi's Instagram
Jameel Khan played the character of Asgar and is currently headlining Sony Liv series Gullak. It is considered as one of the best light-hearted Indian shows.