Gangs Of Wasseypur actors ruling OTT

Anurag Kashyap's crime drama, Gangs Of Wasseypur is considered as a path-breaking film in terms of content perceived in Hindi cinema. The film stars then not-so-famous actors who are now ruling over web space

Gangs Of Wasseypur

Image: Anurag Kashyap's Instagram 

Back in 2010, the actor who was struggling for not getting good scripts revamped his career by giving an iconic performance as Sardar Khan in GOW. Manoj Bajpayee is now the biggest OTT star, headlining multiple shows 

Manoj Bajpayee

Image: The Familyman's Instagram

The Sultan of Gangs of Wasseypur is now ruling the world of Mirzapur as Kaleen Bhaiya. Apart from Mirzapur, the actor is also leading Disney Plus Hotstar series, Criminal Justice 

Pankaj Tripathi

Image: Yeh Hai Mirzapur's Instagram 

Faisal Khan of GOW has become a huge star now. Apart from starring in multiple big films, the actor is ruling web space with Netflix originals- Sacred Games and Raat Akeli Hai 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Image: Sacred Games' Instagram 

Vineet, who played Danish Khan in GOW starred in multiple webseries. He played the leading man of Shah Rukh Khan's Betaal and ZEE5 original, Rangbaaz: Darr Ki Rajneeti

Vineet Kumar Singh

Image: Vineet Kumar Singh's Instagram

Known for his powerful performances, Jaideep Ahlawat played the role of Shahid Khan in GOW. Later, the actor impressed all with his career-defining performance in Pataal Lok. He also was a part of Ajeeb Dastaans, and Bard of blood

Jaideep Ahlawat

Image: IMDb

The actor who is credited as one of the finest artists, Piyush Mishra not only acted in GOW but also wrote dialogues and songs for the film. Lately, the actor starred in JL 50, Illegal 2, Matsya Kand, and Salt City among others

Piyush Mishra

Image: IMDb 

Rajkummar Rao played the role of Shamshad Khan in GOW and is now a leading star in Bollywood. The actor has worked in several projects since. He is set to feature in Netflix original, Guns Aur Gulaabs next

 Rajkummar Rao

Image: IMDb

The actress who debuted with Gangs of Wasseypur has now become one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. Huma has headlined multiple shows and films on OTT- Mithya, Leila, Maharani, and Monica O My Darlings

Huma Qureshi

Image: Huma Qureshi's Instagram

Jameel Khan played the character of Asgar and is currently headlining Sony Liv series Gullak. It is considered as one of the best light-hearted Indian shows. 

 Jameel Khan

Image: Jameel Khan's Instagram

