Akshat Sundrani

Feb 28, 2022

Gangster dramas of bollywood

Raees

The 2017 release stars Shah Rukh Khan as Raees, a street-smart man who aspires to become Gujarat's bootlegging king in the 1980s and attempts to balance his life of crime by helping his people

Image: IMDb

The Anurag Kashyap directorial is about the Dhanbad coal mafia and the underlying power struggles, politics and retaliation between three mafia families from 1941 until the mid-1990s

Image: IMDb

Gangs Of Wasseypur

The Mahesh Manjrekar directorial is about a boy named Raghu and his close friend, who decide to open a food stall in order to get rid of their unemployment. However, Raghu's life takes a dramatic turn when he accidentally murders one of their clients

Vaastav

Image: IMDb

The film revolves around a gangster named Vijay who wants to defeat Kancha, a man who brutally murdered his father years before. He is willing to go to any extent to restore his family's honour and get revenge for the murder of his father

Agneepath

Image: IMDb

The Apoorva Lakhia directorial centres around Haseena, who is very close to her brother Dawood, who hails from the Mumbai underworld. Dawood flees to Dubai after the bombings of 1993, and she gets into conflict

Haseena Parkar

Image: IMDb

The 1994 release centres around Phoolan Devi, a lower caste woman who experiences sexual harassment and prejudice in society. A series of circumstances leads to her becoming the fearless leader of a gang, and they seek vengeance on her abusers

Bandit Queen

Image: IMDb

The Ram Gopal Varma directorial follows Satya, an immigrant who arrives in Mumbai searching for work and then becomes involved in the Mumbai underworld

Satya

Image: IMDb

The 1978 film starring Amitabh Bachchan was centred on a criminal who dies from injuries caused during a police chase, and then a lookalike of Don, Vijay, replaces him and attempts to track down the facts of his unlawful activities

Don

Image: IMDb

The 1989 film follows Kishan, who works for an underworld boss. His brother Karan decides to take revenge for his friend's death by becoming an underworld chief and the two brothers find themselves on opposing sides of a gang war

Parinda

Image: IMDb

