 Gangubai Kathiawadi celeb reviews

Vicky Kaushal expressed his appreciation for the film on social media, writing, "Absolutely shook by the sheer brilliance at display in this film. SLB sir you are a master!''
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
He further wrote, “And @aliabhatt don't even know what to say about you…breathtakingly amazing as Gangu! Hats off. Big screen cinema magic. Don't miss."
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Anil Kapoor was stunned by the film and he wrote, “The world created by #SanjayLeelaBhansali in #GangubaiKathiawadi is mesmerising! The photography, the music, the dialogues...it's like watching poetry in motion! ''
Anil Kapoor
Image: Anil Kapoor Instagram
He further wrote, "@aliaa08 is, in one word, superlative! Still reeling from the sights & sounds of #Gangubai. What a treat!' "
Image: Anil Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor was blown away by Alia Bhatt's performance, and her review says it all
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She penned, “You are the definition of brilliance. Unparalleled level of craft and finesse and heart and soul. You as Gangubai is nothing short of cinematic magic”
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Malaika Arora wrote on social media, "Wat a firecracker of a performance n film @aliaabhatt #Sanjayleelabhansali”
Malaika Arora
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, "When two living legends come together and create magic #sanjayleelabhansali #aliabhatt what a fantastic movie! Brilliant performance! @aliabhatt you nailed it”
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni
Image: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram
Ace director, Shashank Khaitan wrote on instagram "Please book your tickets, and go watch Gangubai in a theatre near you, to watch the sheer genius of Alia Bhatt… shakti, sampati, sadbudhi aur beshumar talent, sab iss ladki ke pass hai''
Shashank Khaitan
Image: Shashank Khaitan Instagram
Riteish took to Twitter and wrote ''Saw #GangubaiKathiawadi last night!!! Another magical experience..#SanjayLeelaBhansali is an absolute master storyteller. Every frame in the film has perfection written all over it''
Riteish Deshmukh
Image: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram
He further added, “@aliaa08 you are gold! You are a fantastic actor but you have outdone yourself as Gangubai''
Image: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram
Huma wrote, ''Beautiful Sublime Fierce Strong Vulnerable all rolled into one... @aliaabhatt is the best we have.. hands down. You as Gangubai are pure''
Image: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram
Huma Qureshi
Veteran actress Neetu Singh lauded Alia Bhatt and wrote, "Watch how @aliabhatt hits the ball out of the park"
Image: Neetu Singh Instagram
Neetu Singh
THANKS FOR READING NEXT: Madhuri Dixit’s promotional looks