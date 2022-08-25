Heading 3
Gashmeer Mahajani’s hot bod looks
Arushi Srivastava
TELEVISION
AUGUST 25, 2022
Image source: Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram
Gashmeer Mahajani rose to fame in telly industry with the daily soap Imlie. He is a Marathi cinema star and this look is from his upcoming project
Long hair look
Image source: Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram
The actor is seen flaunting his chiseled body as he shared his workout pictures of sweating under the sun
Flaunting his physique
Image source: Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram
Gashmeer spends a relaxed time in the pool as he emerges from the water in swimming shorts
Enjoying in the pool
Image source: Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram
Gashmeer is excellent at horse riding and is seen enjoying the weather doing his favourite sport
Going horse riding
Image source: Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram
The actor flaunts his abs and muscular arms as he walks in style
Walking under the sun
Image source: Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant is seen enjoying his morning beverage as he gives a glimpse of his fit physique
The essential morning cup
Image source: Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram
The actor is seen dressed up for prayers as he sported a cotton dhoti and religious beads around his neck. He also sported a ‘teeka’ on forehead
Ready for offering prayers
Image source: Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram
Gashmeer seems to be enjoying the workout in the terrace garden as he pumps up his muscles
Monsoon workout
Image source: Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram
The actor is seen flaunting his sculpted back and strong shoulders as works out at home
Perfect back workout
Image source: Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram
Gashmeer is raising the temperature with his bare chest and chiselled abs as he stands under the scorching sunlight
Summer has arrived
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ali Asgar's interesting stage looks