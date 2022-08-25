Heading 3

Gashmeer Mahajani’s hot bod looks

Arushi Srivastava

TELEVISION

AUGUST 25, 2022

Image source: Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram

Gashmeer Mahajani rose to fame in telly industry with the daily soap Imlie. He is a Marathi cinema star and this look is from his upcoming project

     Long hair look

Image source: Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram

The actor is seen flaunting his chiseled body as he shared his workout pictures of sweating under the sun

  Flaunting his physique

Image source: Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram

Gashmeer spends a relaxed time in the pool as he emerges from the water in swimming shorts

     Enjoying in the pool

Image source: Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram

Gashmeer is excellent at horse riding and is seen enjoying the weather doing his favourite sport

    Going horse riding

Image source: Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram

The actor flaunts his abs and muscular arms as he walks in style

   Walking under the sun

Image source: Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant is seen enjoying his morning beverage as he gives a glimpse of his fit physique

   The essential morning cup 

Image source: Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram

The actor is seen dressed up for prayers as he sported a cotton dhoti and religious beads around his neck. He also sported a ‘teeka’ on forehead

   Ready for offering prayers

Image source: Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram

Gashmeer seems to be enjoying the workout in the terrace garden as he pumps up his muscles

   Monsoon workout

Image source: Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram

The actor is seen flaunting his sculpted back and strong shoulders as works out at home

   Perfect back workout 

Image source: Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram

Gashmeer is raising the temperature with his bare chest and chiselled abs as he stands under the scorching sunlight

  Summer has arrived

