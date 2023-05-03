MAY 03, 2023

From Gauahar Khan to Ishita Dutta, many telly beauties are going to embrace motherhood in 2023. Let’s have a look
Soon-to-be moms in TV world
Image: Gauahar Khan Instagram
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darabar will welcome their first kid very soon. The couple got married in December 2020
Gauahar Khan
Image: Gauahar Khan Instagram
Gauahar shared pictures of her flaunting baby bump. She captioned it, “Ma sha Allah, Laa quwataa illa billah!”
Pregnancy post
Image: Dipika Kakar Instagram
The Sasural Simar Ka star is expecting her first baby with husband Shoaib Ibrahim
Dipika Kakar
Image: Shoaib Ibrahim Instagram
Shoaib Ibrahim captioned it, “Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of Gratitude, Happiness, Excitement and Also nervousness… Humari life ka ye Sabse khoobsurat phase hai…Yessss We are Expecting Our First Child!! Going to Embrace Parenthood Soon… #alhamdulillah”
Adorable announcement
Image: Drishtii Garewal Instagram
Choti Sardani actress is also expecting her first child with husband Abheyy Attri
Drishtii Garewal
Image: Sana Khan Instagram
The former actress recently revealed that she is preganant
Sana Khan
Video Source: Ishita Dutta Instagram
The cutest TV couple Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth are expecting their first baby together
Ishita Dutta
Image: Pankhuri Awasthy Instagram
The Maddam Sir actress is expecting her first baby soon
Pankhuri Awasthy
Image: Pankhuri Awasthy Instagram
Soon-to-be mommies Gauahar and Pankhuri flaunted their baby bumps together when they met on Eid