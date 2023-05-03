Heading 3

MAY 03, 2023

Gauahar-Dipika:
Soon-To-Be Moms Of TV 

Image: Pankhuri Awasthy Instagram

From Gauahar Khan to Ishita Dutta, many telly beauties are going to embrace motherhood in 2023. Let’s have a look

Soon-to-be moms in TV world

Image: Gauahar Khan Instagram

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darabar will welcome their first kid very soon. The couple got married in December 2020

Gauahar Khan

Image: Gauahar Khan Instagram

Gauahar shared pictures of her flaunting baby bump. She captioned it, “Ma sha Allah, Laa quwataa illa billah!”

Pregnancy post

Image: Dipika Kakar Instagram

The Sasural Simar Ka star is expecting her first baby with husband Shoaib Ibrahim

Dipika Kakar

Image: Shoaib Ibrahim Instagram

Shoaib Ibrahim captioned it, “Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of Gratitude, Happiness, Excitement and Also nervousness… Humari life ka ye Sabse khoobsurat phase hai…Yessss We are Expecting Our First Child!! Going to Embrace Parenthood Soon… #alhamdulillah”

Adorable announcement

Image: Drishtii Garewal Instagram

Choti Sardani actress is also expecting her first child with husband Abheyy Attri

Drishtii Garewal

Image: Sana Khan Instagram

The former actress recently revealed that she is preganant

Sana Khan

Video Source: Ishita Dutta Instagram

The cutest TV couple Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth are expecting their first baby together

Ishita Dutta

Image: Pankhuri Awasthy Instagram

The Maddam Sir actress is expecting her first baby soon

Pankhuri Awasthy

Image: Pankhuri Awasthy Instagram

Soon-to-be mommies Gauahar and Pankhuri flaunted their baby bumps together when they met on Eid

Divas flaunting baby bumps

