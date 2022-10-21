Heading 3

Gauri Khan’s enviable blazer collection

Akriti Anand

OCT 21, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Image: Gauri Khan instagram

Glitters

The star wife is seen wearing a green glittery blazer as she shares a picture with Manish Malhotra.

Image: Gauri Khan instagram

Pink Beauty

Her pink blazer is perfect for an afternoon lunch with friends.

Image: Gauri Khan instagram

White means elegance

The blazer with a gold button makes it more elegant. Gauri is looking very pretty.

Image: Gauri Khan instagram

Double shade

The star wife is seen wearing a black and beige colour combo blazer.

Image: Gauri Khan instagram

Striped

Gauri is looking beautiful in a white and pink striped blazer as she poses for the camera.

Image: Gauri Khan instagram

Amazing Blue

The star wife poses in a blue colour blazer and is looking amazing.

Image: Gauri Khan instagram

Pretty pink

Gauri is wearing a mini skirt paired with a checkered pink colour blazer.

Image: Gauri Khan instagram

Black is evergreen

She poses with other leading actors in a black colour blazer.

Image: Gauri Khan instagram

 Poser

Gauri Khan poses in a white short jacket cum blazer while having coffee.

Image: Gauri Khan instagram

Red beauty

The star wife poses with Jacqueline in a red colour blazer.

THANKS FOR
 READING

Click Here