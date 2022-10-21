Heading 3
Gauri Khan’s enviable blazer collection
Akriti Anand
OCT 21, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Gauri Khan instagram
Glitters
The star wife is seen wearing a green glittery blazer as she shares a picture with Manish Malhotra.
Image: Gauri Khan instagram
Pink Beauty
Her pink blazer is perfect for an afternoon lunch with friends.
Image: Gauri Khan instagram
White means elegance
The blazer with a gold button makes it more elegant. Gauri is looking very pretty.
Image: Gauri Khan instagram
Double shade
The star wife is seen wearing a black and beige colour combo blazer.
Image: Gauri Khan instagram
Striped
Gauri is looking beautiful in a white and pink striped blazer as she poses for the camera.
Image: Gauri Khan instagram
Amazing Blue
The star wife poses in a blue colour blazer and is looking amazing.
Image: Gauri Khan instagram
Pretty pink
Gauri is wearing a mini skirt paired with a checkered pink colour blazer.
Image: Gauri Khan instagram
Black is evergreen
She poses with other leading actors in a black colour blazer.
Image: Gauri Khan instagram
Poser
Gauri Khan poses in a white short jacket cum blazer while having coffee.
Image: Gauri Khan instagram
Red beauty
The star wife poses with Jacqueline in a red colour blazer.