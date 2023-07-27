Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
JULY 27, 2023
Gautam & Pankhuri blessed with twins
The actors announced they were expecting on 6th April 2023 with an animated video
Announcement
Image: Pankhuri Awasthy’s Instagram
After the baby shower, Gautam and Pankhuri had a special announcement for their fans
Image: Pankhuri Awasthy’s Instagram
Baby Shower
The fans were delighted when the couple revealed that they were going to have twins
Twins
Image: Pankhuri Awasthy’s Instagram
On 25th July 2023, the duo was blessed with a baby boy and a baby girl! They shared the news with their fans in a cute manner
Birth
Image: Pankhuri Awasthy’s Instagram
The meeting
Image: Gautam Rode’s Instagram
The new parents met for the first time on the sets of Suryaputra Karn. Gautam was playing the lead role while Pankhuri essayed the role of Draupadi
Image: Pankhuri Awasthy’s Instagram
Friendship
Friendship brewed between them and it turned into love! Sounds like a perfect love story
There were speculations about their dating and many comments were made as the actor is almost 14 years elder than The Madam Sir fame
Rumors
Image: Gautam Rode’s Instagram
The couple put an end to the rumors as they tied the knot in 2018 in a dreamy style
Wedding
Image: Gautam Rode’s Instagram
Togetherness
Image: Gautam Rode’s Instagram
The duo witnessed highs and lows together before deciding to welcome new members to their family
Image: Gautam Rode’s Instagram
The fans were ecstatic to hear about them welcoming a baby boy and a baby girl and they congratulated the new parents
Wishes
