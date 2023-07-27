Heading 3

Gautam & Pankhuri blessed with twins 

The actors announced they were expecting on 6th April 2023 with an animated video 

 Announcement 

After the baby shower, Gautam and Pankhuri had a special announcement for their fans 

Baby Shower 

The fans were delighted when the couple revealed that they were going to have twins 

Twins 

On 25th July 2023, the duo was blessed with a baby boy and a baby girl! They shared the news with their fans in a cute manner 

Birth 

The meeting 

The new parents met for the first time on the sets of Suryaputra Karn. Gautam was playing the lead role while Pankhuri essayed the role of Draupadi 

Friendship 

Friendship brewed between them and it turned into love! Sounds like a perfect love story 

There were speculations about their dating and many comments were made as the actor is almost 14 years elder than The Madam Sir fame 

 Rumors 

The couple put an end to the rumors as they tied the knot in 2018 in a dreamy style

 Wedding 

 Togetherness 

The duo witnessed highs and lows together before deciding to welcome new members to their family 

The fans were ecstatic to hear about them welcoming a baby boy and a baby girl and they congratulated the new parents 

Wishes 

