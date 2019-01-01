Heading 3

Gautham Karthik and Manjima's love story

Prachi Malhotra

Nov 01, 2022

As Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan announced their relationship yesterday, netizens cannot get over their chemistry.

The new couple in town

These two were speculated to be dating for a long time, but made their relationship official recently.

Lovers for a long time

Manjima Mohan took to her social media handle and shared their sun-kissed photos.

Relationship 'OFFICIAL'

Reacting to her post, Gautham Karthik penned a long heartfelt post on Instagram with the same pictures.

Love posts

Gautham Karthik wrote that he cannot wait to begin the new phase of his life with Manjima Mohan.

'A new chapter'

He further penned that his journey with Manjima Mohan has been different. The two started out as friends and then fell in love.

A unique journey

As soon as they shared the posts, congratulatory messages from fans and members of the film fraternity poured in.

Love is in the air

For the unversed, these two shared screen space in the 2019 action drama Devarattam.

Where it all began

It is believed that these two fell for one another on the sets of Devarattam and have been in a committed relationship ever since.

Devarattam

Fans are now speculating that Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan will be tying the knot soon.

Wedding bells soon?

