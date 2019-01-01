Image: Manjima Mohan Instagram
As Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan announced their relationship yesterday, netizens cannot get over their chemistry.
The new couple in town
Image: Manjima Mohan Instagram
These two were speculated to be dating for a long time, but made their relationship official recently.
Lovers for a long time
Image: Manjima Mohan Instagram
Manjima Mohan took to her social media handle and shared their sun-kissed photos.
Relationship 'OFFICIAL'
Image: Gautham Karthik Instagram
Reacting to her post, Gautham Karthik penned a long heartfelt post on Instagram with the same pictures.
Love posts
Image: Manjima Mohan Instagram
Gautham Karthik wrote that he cannot wait to begin the new phase of his life with Manjima Mohan.
'A new chapter'
Image: Gautham Karthik Instagram
He further penned that his journey with Manjima Mohan has been different. The two started out as friends and then fell in love.
A unique journey
Image: Gautham Karthik Instagram
As soon as they shared the posts, congratulatory messages from fans and members of the film fraternity poured in.
Love is in the air
Image: Gautham Karthik Instagram
For the unversed, these two shared screen space in the 2019 action drama Devarattam.
Where it all began
Image: Gautham Karthik Instagram
It is believed that these two fell for one another on the sets of Devarattam and have been in a committed relationship ever since.
Devarattam
Image: Gautham Karthik Instagram
Fans are now speculating that Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan will be tying the knot soon.
Wedding bells soon?
