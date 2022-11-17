Heading 3

Genelia and Riteish
are couple goals

Priyakshi Sharma

NOV 17, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Video: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram

Grooving together

Riteish and Genelia always paint social media red with their loved-up pictures and videos. Here, the couple is seen grooving together to ‘Mashooka’.

Video: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram

Rooting for each other

Riteish flew down to Delhi with his kids and surprised Genelia. While he pushed her and cheered her on at the gym, she said, ‘Husbands can be so sweet’.

Video: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram

Doing it in style

The lovebirds dish out style goals as they walk hand-in-hand in this video.

Video: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram

Being goofy together

The couple often take to their social media space and share goofy reels with each other, leaving their fans and followers in splits.

Video: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram

Partners in true sense

Genelia and Riteish are partners in the truest sense. Apart from being husband-and-wife, they are also BFFs, business partners, equal parents and more.

Video: Genelia D’Souza Instagram

Pillars of support

The lovebirds are nothing less than pillars of support for each other. Here, Riteish is seen helping Genelia tie her hair when she fractured her arm.

Video: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram

Tying the knot

Sharing this adorable video, the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa actress captioned it as, ‘It’s never too late to tie a knot’.

Image: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram

Picture-perfect

Mr and Mrs Deshmukh, along with their two children, make for a perfect family picture.

Image: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram

Pro posers

The actors love posing for pictures together. Fans shower love on these mushy snapshots all the time.

Image: Genelia D’Souza Instagram

Lifetime of companionship

Genelia shared this extremely adorable picture from their wedding on their anniversary a few years back. She also penned a loving note for Riteish.

