Genelia and Riteish
are couple goals
Priyakshi Sharma
OCT 20, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Video: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram
Grooving together
Riteish and Genelia always paint social media red with their loved-up pictures and videos. Here, the couple is seen grooving together to ‘Mashooka’.
Video: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram
Rooting for each other
Riteish flew down to Delhi with his kids and surprised Genelia. While he pushed her and cheered her on at the gym, she said, ‘Husbands can be so sweet’.
Video: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram
Doing it in style
The lovebirds dish out style goals as they walk hand-in-hand in this video.
Video: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram
Being goofy together
The couple often take to their social media space and share goofy reels with each other, leaving their fans and followers in splits.
Video: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram
Partners in true sense
Genelia and Riteish are partners in the truest sense. Apart from being husband-and-wife, they are also BFFs, business partners, equal parents and more.
Video: Genelia D’Souza Instagram
Pillars of support
The lovebirds are nothing less than pillars of support for each other. Here, Riteish is seen helping Genelia tie her hair when she fractured her arm.
Video: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram
Tying the knot
Sharing this adorable video, the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa actress captioned it as, ‘It’s never too late to tie a knot’.
Image: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram
Picture-perfect
Mr and Mrs Deshmukh, along with their two children, make for a perfect family picture.
Image: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram
Pro posers
The actors love posing for pictures together. Fans shower love on these mushy snapshots all the time.
Image: Genelia D’Souza Instagram
Lifetime of companionship
Genelia shared this extremely adorable picture from their wedding on their anniversary a few years back. She also penned a loving note for Riteish.