Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza first met each other when Riteish arrived in Hyderabad for the shoot of Tujhe Meri Kasam
Image: Pinkvilla
Genelia, who had heard that he was the son of Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, assumed him to be annoying and so decided to throw tantrums and attitude before giving him a chance to do so
Image: Pinkvilla
Initial inhibitions
Even when he introduced himself and shook hands with his co-actor, she was looking the other way which left him wondering why she was behaving awkwardly!
Video: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram
Tantrums & attitude
Riteish who was 24 years old then eventually became best friends with his 16-year-old co-actor during the shoot
Video: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram
Best friends
She loved the fact that Riteish immensely respected her parents and was extremelydown-to-earth unlike what she thought
Image: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram
From dislike to love
Riteish said in an interview, "The beauty of a relationship is when you get used to a person; it is not sudden. It is just a process, and you don’t realise when love happens”
Image: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram
Emergence of love
There was apparently no official proposal on either side. After being in a loving relationship for over nine years, the couple got hitched on February 3, 2012
Image: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram
Proposal
Genelia and Riteish's marriage was no less than a dreamy affair. They had a traditional Maharashtrian wedding along with a church wedding in Mumbai
Image: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram
Wedding
The co-stars turned life partners were blessed with a baby boy Riaan on November 25, 2014, and within a span of two years, gave birth to their younger son, Rahyl on June 1, 2016
Image: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram
Proud Parents
Their social media is a one-stop destination to find their cute pictures and PDA moments. The couple celebrated their 10th anniversary this Thursday
Video: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram
10th Anniversary
