P R Gayathri

FEB 03, 2022

Genelia & Riteish Deshmukh’s love story

The first meet

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza first met each other when Riteish arrived in Hyderabad for the shoot of Tujhe Meri Kasam

Genelia, who had heard that he was the son of Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, assumed him to be annoying and so decided to throw tantrums and attitude before giving him a chance to do so

Initial inhibitions

Even when he introduced himself and shook hands with his co-actor, she was looking the other way which left him wondering why she was behaving awkwardly!

Tantrums & attitude 

Riteish who was 24 years old then eventually became best friends with his 16-year-old co-actor during the shoot

Best friends

She loved the fact that Riteish immensely respected her parents and was extremelydown-to-earth unlike what she thought

From dislike to love

Riteish said in an interview, "The beauty of a relationship is when you get used to a person; it is not sudden. It is just a process, and you don’t realise when love happens”

Emergence of love

There was apparently no official proposal on either side. After being in a loving relationship for over nine years, the couple got hitched on February 3, 2012

Proposal

Genelia and Riteish's marriage was no less than a dreamy affair. They had a traditional Maharashtrian wedding along with a church wedding in Mumbai

Wedding

The co-stars turned life partners were blessed with a baby boy Riaan on November 25, 2014, and within a span of two years, gave birth to their younger son, Rahyl on June 1, 2016

Proud Parents

Their social media is a one-stop destination to find their cute pictures and PDA moments. The couple celebrated their 10th anniversary this Thursday

10th Anniversary

