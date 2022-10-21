Heading 3
Genelia-Riteish’s cute moments with sons
Image: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram
Love story
Riteish and Genelia met on the set of their first film Tujhe Meri Kasam. The couple dated almost for a decade before tying the knot.
Image: Genelia Instagram
Cherish moments
The actress shared a black-and-white picture of her baby bump on her social media handle.
Image: Genelia Instagram
Happy family
Genelia shared a picture with her sons, Riteish, mother-in-law as they posed near the photo frame of her late father-in-law.
Image: Genelia Instagram
Not without her boys
The actress posts a picture-perfect portrait as she poses with Riteish and sons.
Image: Genelia Instagram
Grandmother with kids
Genelia’s sons share a strong bond with their grandmother.
Image: Genelia Instagram
Father and his cubs
Riteish is a doting father and always takes out time to be with his kids.
Image: Genelia Instagram
Mom and her babies
Genelia is a super fun mother as her pictures with sons are always too cute.
Image: Riteish Instagram
Father on duty
The actor shared a fun side picture of his family.
Image: Riteish Instagram
Love
Riteish shared a video in which his son Riaan kisses him adorably before going to bed.
Image: Riteish Instagram
Fun time
The actor once again shared a fun video with his son.