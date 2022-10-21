Heading 3

Genelia-Riteish’s cute moments with sons

Akriti Anand

OCT 21, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Image: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram

Love story

Riteish and Genelia met on the set of their first film Tujhe Meri Kasam. The couple dated almost for a decade before tying the knot.

Image: Genelia Instagram

Cherish moments

The actress shared a black-and-white picture of her baby bump on her social media handle.

Image: Genelia Instagram

Happy family

Genelia shared a picture with her sons, Riteish, mother-in-law as they posed near the photo frame of her late father-in-law.

Image: Genelia Instagram

Not without her boys

The actress posts a picture-perfect portrait as she poses with Riteish and sons.

Image: Genelia Instagram

Grandmother with kids

Genelia’s sons share a strong bond with their grandmother.

Image: Genelia Instagram

 Father and his cubs

Riteish is a doting father and always takes out time to be with his kids.

Image: Genelia Instagram

Mom and her babies

Genelia is a super fun mother as her pictures with sons are always too cute.

Image: Riteish Instagram

Father on duty

The actor shared a fun side picture of his family.

Image: Riteish Instagram

 Love

Riteish shared a video in which his son Riaan kisses him adorably before going to bed.

Image: Riteish Instagram

Fun time

The actor once again shared a fun video with his son.

THANKS FOR
 READING

Click Here