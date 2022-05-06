Entertainment
Surabhi Redkar
May 06, 2022
George and Amal Clooney: Romantic snaps
Red Carpet Love
Image: Getty Images
George and Amal Clooney are one of Hollywood's most charming couples and it's sweet moments like these on the red carpet that make them even more adorable
This photo captures the moment when George and Amal held hands while posing for an adorable click that truly showcases their adoration for each other
Image: Getty Images
Sweet Moment
George and Amal seem perfect for each other given that they are both funny and witty. This photo showcases what a gorgeous couple they make
The Perfect Couple
Image: Getty Images
We love how supportive George and Amal are towards each other's careers and how Amal always cheers for George as she attends most of his premieres
Image: Getty Images
Happy Smiles
Image: Getty Images
This photo showcases a sweet moment between George and Amal as they gaze into each other's eyes during one of their red carpet appearances
Look of Love
Image: Getty Images
This photo captures a cute moment as Amal lovingly looks at her husband George and it truly shows her appreciation and adoration towards him
Amal's sweet click
Image: Getty Images
Some moments are memorable and they need to be framed, like this one from one of the award ceremonies where George posed beside his lady love for a beautiful photo
Frameworthy Snap
Image: Getty Images
There's nothing quite as romantic as sharing a good laugh with your partner and this photo captures that adorable moment between George and Amal
Sharing Laughs
Image: Getty Images
There's another thing George and Amal are absolutely good at and that's being the best-dressed couple at every event
Best-dressed Couple
Image: Getty Images
George and Amal Clooney give serious couple goals with everything they do. Their love and commitment to each other is beyond inspiring
Couple Goals
