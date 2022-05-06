Entertainment

Surabhi Redkar

May 06, 2022

Heading 3

George and Amal Clooney: Romantic snaps

Red Carpet Love

Image: Getty Images

George and Amal Clooney are one of Hollywood's most charming couples and it's sweet moments like these on the red carpet that make them even more adorable

This photo captures the moment when George and Amal held hands while posing for an adorable click that truly showcases their adoration for each other

Image: Getty Images

Sweet Moment

George and Amal seem perfect for each other given that they are both funny and witty. This photo showcases what a gorgeous couple they make

The Perfect Couple

Image: Getty Images

We love how supportive George and Amal are towards each other's careers and how Amal always cheers for George as she attends most of his premieres

Image: Getty Images

Happy Smiles

Image: Getty Images

This photo showcases a sweet moment between George and Amal as they gaze into each other's eyes during one of their red carpet appearances

Look of Love

Image: Getty Images

This photo captures a cute moment as Amal lovingly looks at her husband George and it truly shows her appreciation and adoration towards him

Amal's sweet click

Image: Getty Images

Some moments are memorable and they need to be framed, like this one from one of the award ceremonies where George posed beside his lady love for a beautiful photo

Frameworthy Snap

Image: Getty Images

There's nothing quite as romantic as sharing a good laugh with your partner and this photo captures that adorable moment between George and Amal

Sharing Laughs

Image: Getty Images

There's another thing George and Amal are absolutely good at and that's being the best-dressed couple at every event

Best-dressed Couple

Image: Getty Images

George and Amal Clooney give serious couple goals with everything they do. Their love and commitment to each other is beyond inspiring

Couple Goals

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: ADELE'S LESSER KNOWN FACTS

Click Here