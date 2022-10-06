Heading 3

George Clooney-Julia Roberts

friendship

Surabhi Redkar

OCT 6, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Ocean's Eleven

It all began in 2001, George Clooney and Julia Roberts first became friends after starring together in the popular film, Ocean's Eleven

Image: Getty Images

Casting Story

George Clooney told GQ that Julia Roberts was cast in Ocean's Eleven in the most unique manner as he sent the script to her with a 20 dollar bill

Image: Getty Images

Working Relationship

it was revealed by George Clooney in his interview with GQ that Julia "was spectacular to work with." He also referred to her as his "dear friend"

Image: Getty Images

Julia Roberts spoke about her friendship with Geoge and said, "What a relief we’re not Hollywood friends. Thank God we really do like each other, or we’d be in hell"

Not Hollywood Friends

Image: Getty Images

Close Family

Julia and George's families are also connected and Roberts once revealed, "My husband, my children, his wife Amal Clooney — we just keep stitching our lives closer together."

Image: Getty Images

Ticket to Paradise

George and Julia shot their new rom-com Ticket to Paradise in Australia and the actor revealed how Roberts took his kids out for ice cream during their filming

Image: Getty Images

Kissing Scene

George and Julia are such good friends that the actors couldn't stop laughing when they had to shoot a kiss in Ticket to Paradise and it took 80 takes to get it right

Image: Getty Images

Quarantining Together

While filming their film in Australia amid the pandemic, Julia revealed how George and his family saved her from complete loneliness

Image: Getty Images

Aunt Juju

George Clooney noted that when his family stayed close to Roberts during their Australia shoot, Julia was "Aunt Juju to my kids"

Image: Getty Images

Rom-Com

Julia Roberts signed a rom-com after 20 years and when she got the script for Ticket to Paradise, she felt it would only work if her co-star was George Clooney

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: All About Selena Gomez's documentary

Click Here