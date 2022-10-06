George Clooney-Julia Roberts
friendship
Ocean's Eleven
It all began in 2001, George Clooney and Julia Roberts first became friends after starring together in the popular film, Ocean's Eleven
Casting Story
George Clooney told GQ that Julia Roberts was cast in Ocean's Eleven in the most unique manner as he sent the script to her with a 20 dollar bill
Working Relationship
it was revealed by George Clooney in his interview with GQ that Julia "was spectacular to work with." He also referred to her as his "dear friend"
Julia Roberts spoke about her friendship with Geoge and said, "What a relief we’re not Hollywood friends. Thank God we really do like each other, or we’d be in hell"
Not Hollywood Friends
Close Family
Julia and George's families are also connected and Roberts once revealed, "My husband, my children, his wife Amal Clooney — we just keep stitching our lives closer together."
Ticket to Paradise
George and Julia shot their new rom-com Ticket to Paradise in Australia and the actor revealed how Roberts took his kids out for ice cream during their filming
Kissing Scene
George and Julia are such good friends that the actors couldn't stop laughing when they had to shoot a kiss in Ticket to Paradise and it took 80 takes to get it right
Quarantining Together
While filming their film in Australia amid the pandemic, Julia revealed how George and his family saved her from complete loneliness
Aunt Juju
George Clooney noted that when his family stayed close to Roberts during their Australia shoot, Julia was "Aunt Juju to my kids"
Rom-Com
Julia Roberts signed a rom-com after 20 years and when she got the script for Ticket to Paradise, she felt it would only work if her co-star was George Clooney
