Heading 3

 Sugandha Srivastava 

BEAUTY

APRIL 09, 2023

Get Perfect Eyeliners Like Katrina Kaif

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Katrina Kaif is known for her impeccable makeup and style, and many people look upto her for inspiration when it comes to makeup looks and fashion 

Katrina As Makeup Guru 

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

She has also worked with many renowned makeup artists and stylists throughout her career, and has likely picked up some tips and tricks along the way

Self Taught MUA 

Get your eyeliner look perfected like Katrina with these few simple steps 

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Perfect Your Eyeliner Now

Use a liquid or gel eyeliner with a thin tip for precision

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Start by choosing the right eyeliner

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Prep your eyelids

Apply a primer or concealer to your eyelids to create a smooth surface and help your eyeliner stay in place

Use a white eyeliner or a light eyeshadow to map out the shape of your eyeliner before applying the actual liner. This can help you achieve symmetry and avoid mistakes

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Map out your liner

Instead of trying to draw a continuous line in one go, use short strokes to create your eyeliner. This will give you more control and allow you to build up the thickness gradually

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Use short strokes

To create the classic winged eyeliner look, draw a small line outwards from the outer corner of your eye, then connect it to the rest of your liner using short strokes

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Wing it out

Use a cotton swab or a small brush dipped in makeup remover to clean up any mistakes or smudges

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Clean up any mistakes

Don't be discouraged if you don't get it right the first time. Keep practicing, and soon you'll be able to achieve the perfect eyeliner look

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Practice makes perfect 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here