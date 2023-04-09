APRIL 09, 2023
Get Perfect Eyeliners Like Katrina Kaif
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif is known for her impeccable makeup and style, and many people look upto her for inspiration when it comes to makeup looks and fashion
Katrina As Makeup Guru
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She has also worked with many renowned makeup artists and stylists throughout her career, and has likely picked up some tips and tricks along the way
Self Taught MUA
Get your eyeliner look perfected like Katrina with these few simple steps
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Perfect Your Eyeliner Now
Use a liquid or gel eyeliner with a thin tip for precision
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Start by choosing the right eyeliner
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Prep your eyelids
Apply a primer or concealer to your eyelids to create a smooth surface and help your eyeliner stay in place
Use a white eyeliner or a light eyeshadow to map out the shape of your eyeliner before applying the actual liner. This can help you achieve symmetry and avoid mistakes
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Map out your liner
Instead of trying to draw a continuous line in one go, use short strokes to create your eyeliner. This will give you more control and allow you to build up the thickness gradually
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Use short strokes
To create the classic winged eyeliner look, draw a small line outwards from the outer corner of your eye, then connect it to the rest of your liner using short strokes
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Wing it out
Use a cotton swab or a small brush dipped in makeup remover to clean up any mistakes or smudges
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Clean up any mistakes
Don't be discouraged if you don't get it right the first time. Keep practicing, and soon you'll be able to achieve the perfect eyeliner look
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Practice makes perfect
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.