Get to know The Glory fame: Lim Ji Yeon

MARCH 29, 2023

Entertainment 

Lim Ji Yeon was born on June 23, 1990 in Seoul, South Korea 

About the actress 

Source: Lim Ji Yeon Instagram

The Money Heist: Korea actress, has majored in acting. She was also known as the "Face of Class 2009”

Educational Background 

Source: Lim Ji Yeon Instagram

Before debuting for the silver screen the actress took to theater roles like the 2007 play 'Heimu' which later became a 2014 movie named ’SEA FOG’

Theater artist

Source: Lim Ji Yeon Instagram

After working on short films and in theater productions, her first break into showbiz was with the erotic film, Obsessed, in 2014.

 Debut Film

Source: Lim Ji Yeon Instagram

The actress believes in representing her authentic self by expressing her own voice, expression, walk, gestures, and style. She didn't refer to any past famous villains while preparing for her role

  Inspiration from within

Source: Lim Ji Yeon Instagram

The actress likes to stay fit and healthy and is also seen working out in the gym 

Fitness Enthusiast 

Source: Lim Ji Yeon Instagram

Lim Ji Yeon is a trained underwater diver and loves to spend her time in the waters

Water Mermaid

Source: Lim Ji Yeon Instagram

Given how effective her acting skills are, she took on the role of an antagonist for ‘The Glory’ for the very first time 

 Playing the Villain for the first time 

Source: Lim Ji Yeon Instagram

In a recent interview, Lim Ji Yeon said she got to the skin of her character while keeping the temperament intact all day when she filmed her role 

Method acting

Source: Lim Ji Yeon Instagram

Since her debut the actress has gained a lot of love and popularity from the audience. This Can be proved from when she bagged 4 awards for her debut film ‘Obssessed’

Appreciation and Awards

Source: Lim Ji Yeon Instagram

The actress has two cute cats with the same fur colour. She loves other animals like dogs, horses and even snakes

Animal Lover

Source: Lim Ji Yeon Instagram

Want to know more about the actress? You can follow her on social media platforms like Instagram where she keeps her fans updated with her daily activities 

Presence on Social media 

Source: Lim Ji Yeon Instagram

