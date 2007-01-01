Lim Ji Yeon was born on June 23, 1990 in Seoul, South Korea
About the actress
Source: Lim Ji Yeon Instagram
The Money Heist: Korea actress, has majored in acting. She was also known as the "Face of Class 2009”
Educational Background
Source: Lim Ji Yeon Instagram
Before debuting for the silver screen the actress took to theater roles like the 2007 play 'Heimu' which later became a 2014 movie named ’SEA FOG’
Theater artist
Source: Lim Ji Yeon Instagram
After working on short films and in theater productions, her first break into showbiz was with the erotic film, Obsessed, in 2014.
Debut Film
Source: Lim Ji Yeon Instagram
The actress believes in representing her authentic self by expressing her own voice, expression, walk, gestures, and style. She didn't refer to any past famous villains while preparing for her role
Inspiration from within
Source: Lim Ji Yeon Instagram
The actress likes to stay fit and healthy and is also seen working out in the gym
Fitness Enthusiast
Source: Lim Ji Yeon Instagram
Lim Ji Yeon is a trained underwater diver and loves to spend her time in the waters
Water Mermaid
Source: Lim Ji Yeon Instagram
Given how effective her acting skills are, she took on the role of an antagonist for ‘The Glory’ for the very first time
Playing the Villain for the first time
Source: Lim Ji Yeon Instagram
In a recent interview, Lim Ji Yeon said she got to the skin of her character while keeping the temperament intact all day when she filmed her role
Method acting
Source: Lim Ji Yeon Instagram
Since her debut the actress has gained a lot of love and popularity from the audience. This Can be proved from when she bagged 4 awards for her debut film ‘Obssessed’
Appreciation and Awards
Source: Lim Ji Yeon Instagram
The actress has two cute cats with the same fur colour. She loves other animals like dogs, horses and even snakes
Animal Lover
Source: Lim Ji Yeon Instagram
Want to know more about the actress? You can follow her on social media platforms like Instagram where she keeps her fans updated with her daily activities
Presence on Social media
Source: Lim Ji Yeon Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: BTS RM’s solo collaborations