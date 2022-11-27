Heading 3

Gigi Hadid and Khai's 

 CUTE moments

Image: Gigi Hadid Instagram

Holding Close

This sweet photo of Gigi with her baby girl wrapped around her as they stand in a gorgeous garden during the sunset is a perfect click

Image: Gigi Hadid Instagram

Cherry Blossom

Nothing like a cute mother-daughter selfie under the sweet cherry blossom trees and Gigi looks absolutely stunning in this one

Image: Getty Images

Family Stroll

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik were spotted on a New York stroll with daughter Khai and we love how the doting parents watch their little one

Image: Gigi Hadid Instagram

Dress Up

This Halloween click of baby Khai with Gigi and Zayn is a keeper given how adorable the parents look as they spend the holiday with their daughter

Image: Gigi Hadid Instagram

Twinning

Gigi and her daughter Khai shared a sweet twinning moment as the mother-daughter duo were matching tops in this adorable photo

Image: Gigi Hadid Instagram

Pool Time

Gigi Hadid gave a glimpse of her pool time with Khai and this amazing photo captures the girls having a fun time in the water

Image: Gigi Hadid Instagram

Hand Holding

Among one of the most recent photos of Khai, Gigi and she can be seen holding hands as they look over their garden

Image: Gigi Hadid Instagram

Monochrome Magic

This photo of Gigi Hadid and Khai on their farm is beyond special as it captures the model lovingly gazing at her little one

Image: Getty Images

Mommy-Daughter Outing

This cute photo showcases Gigi adorably talking to her baby girl who is in the stroller during their outing together

Image: Gigi Hadid Instagram

This photo of Gigi posing along with her daughter who is in the stroller in the middle of heavy snow is beyond epic

Snow Girls

