Gigi Hadid and Khai's
CUTE moments
Surabhi Redkar
NOV 27, 2022
Holding Close
This sweet photo of Gigi with her baby girl wrapped around her as they stand in a gorgeous garden during the sunset is a perfect click
Cherry Blossom
Nothing like a cute mother-daughter selfie under the sweet cherry blossom trees and Gigi looks absolutely stunning in this one
Family Stroll
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik were spotted on a New York stroll with daughter Khai and we love how the doting parents watch their little one
Dress Up
This Halloween click of baby Khai with Gigi and Zayn is a keeper given how adorable the parents look as they spend the holiday with their daughter
Twinning
Gigi and her daughter Khai shared a sweet twinning moment as the mother-daughter duo were matching tops in this adorable photo
Pool Time
Gigi Hadid gave a glimpse of her pool time with Khai and this amazing photo captures the girls having a fun time in the water
Hand Holding
Among one of the most recent photos of Khai, Gigi and she can be seen holding hands as they look over their garden
Monochrome Magic
This photo of Gigi Hadid and Khai on their farm is beyond special as it captures the model lovingly gazing at her little one
Mommy-Daughter Outing
This cute photo showcases Gigi adorably talking to her baby girl who is in the stroller during their outing together
This photo of Gigi posing along with her daughter who is in the stroller in the middle of heavy snow is beyond epic
Snow Girls
