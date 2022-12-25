Gigi Hadid's relationship history
Surabhi Redkar
DEC 25, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Cody Simpson Instagram
Cody Simpson
Gigi Hadid and Cody Simpson reportedly dated on-and-off for two years before eventually calling it quits in May 2015. It was reported that their split was mutual
Image: Getty Images
Joe Jonas
Gigi Hadid dated the Jonas Brothers singer Joe Jonas for about five months before reportedly breaking up in November 2015
Image: Getty Images
Lewis Hamilton
While it was never confirmed, Gigi and the Formula One driver were spotted getting cosy according to rumours after her Cody Simpson split
Image: Getty Images
Zayn Malik
Gigi's most famous relationship happened to be with former 1D singer Zayn Malik. After on and off over the years, the couple split in 2021 and also share a daughter
Image: Getty Images
Gigi and Zayn's Split
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's shocking split happened in 2021 after the model's mother accused him of harassment
Image: Getty Images
Tyler Cameron
Gigi and Tyler Cameron sparked romance rumours after he was seen driving her to her grandmother’s funeral in September 2019 although the duo split after a month
Image: Getty Images
Leonardo DiCaprio
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio sparked romance rumours after the duo was spotted hanging out following his split from Camila Morrone
Image: Getty Images
Daniel Sharman
Hadid and Sharman were first spotted getting cosy together in New York City in October 2014 although the duo's romance was reportedly shortlived
Image: Gigi Hadid Instagram
Gigi's Priorities
Amid DiCaprio dating rumours, Gigi seems to be focussing on her parenting duties and currently has daughter Khai fixed as her priority
Image: Gigi Hadid Instagram
Co-Parenting
Gigi has also been focussing on co-parenting Khai with ex Zayn Malik and also recently gave him a shoutout as "Khai's baba" on Instagram
