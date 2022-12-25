Heading 3

Gigi Hadid's relationship history

Surabhi Redkar

DEC 25, 2022

Image: Cody Simpson Instagram

Cody Simpson

Gigi Hadid and Cody Simpson reportedly dated on-and-off for two years before eventually calling it quits in May 2015. It was reported that their split was mutual

Image: Getty Images

Joe Jonas

Gigi Hadid dated the Jonas Brothers singer Joe Jonas for about five months before reportedly breaking up in November 2015

Image: Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton

While it was never confirmed, Gigi and the Formula One driver were spotted getting cosy according to rumours after her Cody Simpson split

Image: Getty Images

Zayn Malik

Gigi's most famous relationship happened to be with former 1D singer Zayn Malik. After on and off over the years, the couple split in 2021 and also share a daughter

Image: Getty Images

Gigi and Zayn's Split

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's shocking split happened in 2021 after the model's mother accused him of harassment

Image: Getty Images

Tyler Cameron

Gigi and Tyler Cameron sparked romance rumours after he was seen driving her to her grandmother’s funeral in September 2019 although the duo split after a month

Image: Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio sparked romance rumours after the duo was spotted hanging out following his split from Camila Morrone

Image: Getty Images

Daniel Sharman

Hadid and Sharman were first spotted getting cosy together in New York City in October 2014 although the duo's romance was reportedly shortlived

Image: Gigi Hadid Instagram

Gigi's Priorities

Amid DiCaprio dating rumours, Gigi seems to be focussing on her parenting duties and currently has daughter Khai fixed as her priority

Image: Gigi Hadid Instagram

Co-Parenting

Gigi has also been focussing on co-parenting Khai with ex Zayn Malik and also recently gave him a shoutout as "Khai's baba" on Instagram

