 Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

November 10, 2023

Girl falls first

In Jerry Maguire, Dorothy Boyd, a single mother and assistant to sports agent Jerry Maguire, falls in love with Jerry's kind-hearted nature

Jerry Maguire

In this romantic comedy, Julianne Potter realizes she's in love with her best friend, Michael O'Neal, just as he announces his engagement to another woman

My Best Friend's Wedding

In this modern adaptation of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, Viola, in her male guise, finds herself developing feelings for her roommate and teammate, Duke

She's the Man 

Mary Santiago, a talented dancer and a modern-day Cinderella, falls for Joey Parker, a famous pop star, as she hides her real identity from him

Another Cinderella Story

In this holiday romance, Kate, a young woman struggling to find her way finds herself drawn to Tom's caring and selfless nature

Last Christmas

In this romantic comedy, Alice and Ben agree to be each other's plus ones where over time, Alice starts to develop feelings for Ben despite their initial agreement 

 Plus One

In this film Juli falls for Bryce when they're young, but Bryce takes longer to realize his feelings for Juli

 Flipped

In this film, Ellie has been in love with Jack since they were kids

Yesterday

Confessions of a Shopaholic

In this Rebecca Bloomwood falls for Luke Brandon despite their differing personalities later her initial infatuation with him grows into genuine love 

In this film, Allie Hamilton falls deeply in love with Noah Calhoun during a passionate summer romance

The Notebook

