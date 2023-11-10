Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
November 10, 2023
Girl falls first
In Jerry Maguire, Dorothy Boyd, a single mother and assistant to sports agent Jerry Maguire, falls in love with Jerry's kind-hearted nature
Jerry Maguire
In this romantic comedy, Julianne Potter realizes she's in love with her best friend, Michael O'Neal, just as he announces his engagement to another woman
My Best Friend's Wedding
In this modern adaptation of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, Viola, in her male guise, finds herself developing feelings for her roommate and teammate, Duke
She's the Man
Mary Santiago, a talented dancer and a modern-day Cinderella, falls for Joey Parker, a famous pop star, as she hides her real identity from him
Another Cinderella Story
In this holiday romance, Kate, a young woman struggling to find her way finds herself drawn to Tom's caring and selfless nature
Last Christmas
In this romantic comedy, Alice and Ben agree to be each other's plus ones where over time, Alice starts to develop feelings for Ben despite their initial agreement
Plus One
In this film Juli falls for Bryce when they're young, but Bryce takes longer to realize his feelings for Juli
Flipped
In this film, Ellie has been in love with Jack since they were kids
Yesterday
Confessions of a Shopaholic
In this Rebecca Bloomwood falls for Luke Brandon despite their differing personalities later her initial infatuation with him grows into genuine love
In this film, Allie Hamilton falls deeply in love with Noah Calhoun during a passionate summer romance
The Notebook
