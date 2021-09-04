Glamorous on-screen
roles of Deepika Padukone Sep 04, 2021
Deepika is known for her ability to transform into any character or role that she takes up. Here are some of the best roles played by her
1. Om Shanti Om
Deepika plays the role of Shantipriya, a renowned actress, who Om (Shah Rukh Khan) is infatuated by. She rocked the retro look and made her debut a vivid memory for all of us
Veronica, played by Deepika, really had us all weak in our knees. Veronica proved that there is no such thing as too much bling and always dressed OTT
2. Cocktail
3. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Everyone wanted to be like Naina after Deepika played the role of Naina - a nerdy, well-behaved and intelligent girl. Her cute dresses and hot sarees were all on point
4. Chennai Express
Deepika played the role of a South Indian girl, Meena, a runaway bride. Her saree looks were really impeccable and she portrayed the character flawlessly
Deepika’s sultry and daunting character, Leela, set a place in all our hearts. Her spectacular lehenga looks put us all in awe
5. Ram Leela
Count on Deepika to make even the most non-glamorous role look glamorous. Playing the role of an empowered and independent daughter, Piku, Deepika nailed the traditional outfits
6. Piku
7. Tamasha
Deepika simply looked gorgeous in every outfit she wore while playing the role of Tara, a girl who helps a boy in his journey to self-discovery
8. Bajirao Mastani
How can anyone look as divine as Deepika in Bajirao Mastani? Every look of hers as Mastani was mesmerising
9. Padmaavat
Just like her mesmerising looks in Bajirao Mastani, Deepika effortlessly nailed the royal avatar as she played Rani Padmavati, who was known for her exceptional beauty and dignity
