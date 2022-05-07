Entertainment
A glimpse of Mira Rajput’s Dubai trip
Enjoying the golden hour
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Mira Rajput looked stunning in this pic as she enjoyed the golden hour in Dubai. Don’t miss her flawless smile
Mira wore a shimmery silver top with black trousers as she geared up for a dinner night with her friends
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Glammed up for dinner
Mira looked stunning in her stylish dark blue coloured top as she basked in some sunlight in Dubai. Her stylish sunglasses also added charm to her look
Basking in the sunlight
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
She is a true fashionista and she has proved it time and again. Mira won hearts with her panache in her black dress which she had paired with a green handbag and silver sandals
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Slaying in black
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Dubai trip is incomplete without a visit to Burj Khalifa. Mira also gave a glimpse of her trip to Burj Khalifa but in style
Visit to Burj Khalifa
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Mira also ticked off sky diving from her list as she enjoyed this once in a lifetime experience during her Dubai trip
Sky diving experience
Image: Suhavini Singh Instagram
Pool time with girls
Mira and her girl gang had the time of their life as they had fun in a pool to beat the heat
Image: Suhavini Singh Instagram
Chilling with the besties
The ladies made sure to enjoy every bit of their time in Dubai and even visited the Museum Of The Future
Image: Sejal Kukreja Kumar Instagram
A stylish trio
The girl gang had their style game on point for a perfect dinner night in Dubai
Image: Sejal Kukreja Kumar Instagram
Posing with the ladies
A day out with a girl gang is incomplete with a perfect click, isn’t it?
