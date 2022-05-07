Entertainment

Ranpreet Kaur

MAY 07, 2022

A glimpse of Mira Rajput’s Dubai trip

Enjoying the golden hour

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Mira Rajput looked stunning in this pic as she enjoyed the golden hour in Dubai. Don’t miss her flawless smile

Mira wore a shimmery silver top with black trousers as she geared up for a dinner night with her friends

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Glammed up for dinner

Mira looked stunning in her stylish dark blue coloured top as she basked in some sunlight in Dubai. Her stylish sunglasses also added charm to her look

Basking in the sunlight

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

She is a true fashionista and she has proved it time and again. Mira won hearts with her panache in her black dress which she had paired with a green handbag and silver sandals

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Slaying in black

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Dubai trip is incomplete without a visit to Burj Khalifa. Mira also gave a glimpse of her trip to Burj Khalifa but in style

Visit to Burj Khalifa

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Mira also ticked off sky diving from her list as she enjoyed this once in a lifetime experience during her Dubai trip

Sky diving experience

Image: Suhavini Singh Instagram

Pool time with girls

Mira and her girl gang had the time of their life as they had fun in a pool to beat the heat

Image: Suhavini Singh Instagram

Chilling with the besties

The ladies made sure to enjoy every bit of their time in Dubai and even visited the Museum Of The Future

Image: Sejal Kukreja Kumar Instagram

A stylish trio

The girl gang had their style game on point for a perfect dinner night in Dubai

Image: Sejal Kukreja Kumar Instagram

Posing with the ladies

A day out with a girl gang is incomplete with a perfect click, isn’t it?

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Katrina Kaif's beachwear collection

Click Here