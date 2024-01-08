Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
January 08, 2024
Golden Globe Awards 2024 Winners List
The Golden Globe Awards 2024 for thai category went to Oppenheimer. The film has won 5 awards at the ceremony
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Image: IMDB
Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone has won the Golden Globe in this category, making history as the first Indigenous woman to win the award
Image: Getty
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Cillian Murphy took Best Film Actor (Drama) and Robert Downey Jr took Best Supporting Actor (Film) for their performances in Oppenheimer
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Image: Getty
Poor Things received the title of best musical or comedy. Director Yorgos Lanthimos accepted the award on behalf of the cast
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Image: IMDB
The 2024 Golden Globes have named Emma Stone as the winner for best film actress in a comedy or musical
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Image: Getty
Giamatti’s 2024 Golden Globe nod for The Holdovers, his sixth with two previous wins. The actor dedicated his win to teachers
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Image: Getty
Apart from winning in this category, Barbie took home the award for best original song, What Was I Made For?
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Image: IMDB
Christoper Nolan it is! He beat competition from the likes of Greta Gerwig for Barbie and Bradley Cooper for Maestro to win
Best Director, Motion Picture
Image: Getty
Best Television Series, Drama
Image: IMDB
Succession won the best drama series and was seen as the night's top prize in the television categories
Sarah Snook was named best leading TV actress in the mentioned category. She played Shiv Roy in the HBO series
Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Image: Getty
Kieran Culkin, who played Roman Roy in the series, was named best leading TV actor
Best Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Image: Getty
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.