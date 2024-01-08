Heading 3

January 08, 2024

Golden Globe Awards 2024 Winners List

The Golden Globe Awards 2024 for thai category went to Oppenheimer. The film has won 5 awards at the ceremony

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Image: IMDB

Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone has won the Golden Globe in this category, making history as the first Indigenous woman to win the award

Image: Getty

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cillian Murphy took Best Film Actor (Drama) and Robert Downey Jr took Best Supporting Actor (Film) for their performances in Oppenheimer

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Image: Getty

Poor Things received the title of best musical or comedy. Director Yorgos Lanthimos accepted the award on behalf of the cast

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Image: IMDB

The 2024 Golden Globes have named Emma Stone as the winner for best film actress in a comedy or musical

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Image: Getty

Giamatti’s 2024 Golden Globe nod for The Holdovers, his sixth with two previous wins. The actor dedicated his win to teachers 

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Image: Getty

Apart from winning in this category, Barbie took home the award for best original song, What Was I Made For?

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Image: IMDB

Christoper Nolan it is! He beat competition from the likes of Greta Gerwig for Barbie and Bradley Cooper for Maestro to win

Best Director, Motion Picture

Image: Getty

Best Television Series, Drama

Image: IMDB

Succession won the best drama series and was seen as the night's top prize in the television categories

Sarah Snook was named best leading TV actress in the mentioned category. She played Shiv Roy in the HBO series

Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Image: Getty

Kieran Culkin, who played Roman Roy in the series, was named best leading TV actor

Best Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Image: Getty

